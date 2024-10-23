PACT Suspends Laptop and Desktop Billing, Demands Fair Pricing to Address Online Price Disruption

- Advertisement -

In an urgent move to address escalating concerns regarding online price disruptions and unsellable inventory, the Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT) has announced the suspension of laptop and desktop billing across all vendor channels. The advisory comes after numerous complaints from dealers regarding significant price disparities between online platforms and dealer rates, resulting in an unsellable stockpile of high-cost inventory.

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, PACT President

At a recently held emergency meeting, chaired by Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, PACT President, a ten-point memorandum was presented to vendors in a bid to find a resolution. However, with no immediate solution provided, PACT members, through a unanimous voice vote, agreed to halt purchases from all major vendors until the issues are resolved.

Mr. Devinder Mehandru, General Secretary of PACT

Mr. Devinder Mehandru, General Secretary of PACT, has issued an official advisory to all city presidents of associations across Punjab, urging them to ensure the uniform suspension of billing for laptops and desktops until further notice. The advisory stresses strict compliance, warning that any dealer found violating the directive may face action, including exclusion from association activities.

PACT has given vendors a one-week timeframe to respond with a viable solution. The unified stance aims to pressure vendors to address the price discrepancies and support fair trade practices for the future. PACT’s leadership believes that by standing together, dealers can achieve better terms and secure the long-term health of the industry.

