PACT in association with CCTA organises 2 DAY B2B IT Expo 2022 in Chandigarh

PACT is an Association of Computer Traders of Punjab & Chandigarh, a registered body and the only organisation who deals in all effects of the IT trade, has come up with the B2B IT Expo 2022 for the very first time in Chandigarh.

This is a two-day IT Expo on July 1 & 2 at the Shivalikview Hotel in Chandigarh. This event is in collaboration with CCTA. Chandigarh is India’s IT trade association and is a member of PACT (Punjab Association of Computer Traders).

The event will be attended by top decision-makers of the channel community from Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Haryana, along with all state delegates of FAIITA from each state of India and will help the brand in giving confidence to channels across the country. This will create a lot of value for those who participate in IT EXPO.

The major sponsors are Seagate, HP, and OST, and the other partners are DLink, AMD, Lenovo, Acer, and Kingston, to name a few.

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Chairman PACT says, “We have organised this B2B event and this is a great event as there is a huge footfall already as you can see. This is a two-day event that has been organised in Chandigarh for the first time, and there will be FAIITA elections in the evening. The next one we plan to have in Punjab, which is likely to be more in terms of stature.

Mr. Kaushik Pandeya, President, FAIITA, says, “This is a beautiful event that has been organised with so many participants for our benefit.” It’s a large B2B event that has been organised and we can see people coming from all over Indian. I would like to congratulate FAIITA for organising this great event. I am sure that next year they will organise a show bigger than this. “

As per Mr. Sanjeev Walia, National Convenor, FAIITA says, “CCTA IT Expo is for 2 days, inaugurated and open.” All of the B2B attendees came from far-flung locations such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and even China.” now, the event has been great with a huge footfall and I would request all of the customers to visit as the new innovative products are displayed in the IT sector which are likely to hit the market in the next 10 years.”

Mr. Navin Gupta, General Secretary, FAIITA says, “It’s a wonderful event as it’s very well-mannered and we have received a great response.” This is the best event that has been organised in Punjab. We are looking forward to more such events. “

