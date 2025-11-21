PACT Hosts Friendly Cricket Match Between JCDA and HDCA; Hoshiarpur Clinches Trophy

- Advertisement -

Under the aegis of the Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT), a friendly yet spirited cricket match was organized between the Jalandhar Computers Dealers Association (JCDA) and the Hoshiarpur Computer Dealers Association (HDCA) as part of the ongoing PACT Friendship Tournament. The match saw an impressive performance from both sides, reflecting true sportsmanship and camaraderie among members.

Batting first, the Hoshiarpur team put up a strong total of 169 runs, setting a competitive target of 170 for Jalandhar. Despite their determined efforts, JCDA fell short of the target, paving the way for Hoshiarpur to secure a well-deserved victory. HDCA lifted the tournament trophy, while Jalandhar proudly claimed the runner-up position.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent association leaders, including PACT President Mr. Prem Saini, JCDA Chairman Mr. Rajiv Khanna, Hoshiarpur President Mr. Sunil Verma, and PACT Vice President & Jalandhar President Mr. Supreet Singh. Over 50 enthusiastic members from both associations gathered to support the teams and celebrate the spirit of unity.

During the event, PACT also finalized the next match of the tournament, scheduled to be held in Hoshiarpur, further strengthening the bond among regional associations.

