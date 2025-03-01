PACT Elects New Leadership at Executive Body Meeting 2025, Strengthening IT Trade with Visionary Goals and Collaboration

- Advertisement -

PACT Executive Body Meeting was held on 22nd Feb 2025 at Hotel Amber Residency, Hoshiarpur hosted by Hoshiarpur Computer Dealers Association (HCDA). The meeting was attended by the senior members of city Associations and elected executive body of PACT. Mr. Sunil Verma, President HCDA, welcomed and thanked all the members who reached from all over Punjab. He was delighted and honored to host this meeting.

The meeting was opened with a welcome note to all the present dignitaries from Mr. Devinder Mehandru (outgoing) General Secretary, PACT. Then Mr. Vikas Narang (outgoing) PACT President took over and listed his achievements and thanked all for their cooperation during his tenure.

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sunny, Founder Chairman, PACT took over from there and announced the new body of PACT for the coming year 2025. Mr. Sunny proposed the name of Mr. Prem Saini as the next President of PACT which was unanimously accepted by the house. Mr. Prem Saini was welcomed as the next PACT President with a huge round of applause by all the dignitaries. Mr. Sunny also announced the name of Varinder Kumar Bansal as the next General Secretary of PACT which was also seconded by the house. Mr. Amardeep Saggi from Hoshiarpur was newly inducted as Executive member of PACT.

Mr. Sanjeev Walia, Chairman, PACT congratulated the new team and assured that all will work for the betterment of the trade. Mr. Gurpreet Singh, State Representative in FAIITA, too congratulated the new team and assured the new team and house to give his full cooperation to solve the various problems faced by IT fraternity. Last but not the least Mr. Gurpreet Singh Jagdev, Chairman and National Advisor to FAIITA also congratulated the new team.

After all the congratulatory notes, Mr. Prem Saini President Pact took over and he thanked the executive body of PACT with a special thanks to the senior members for showing faith in him and giving him an opportunity to serve the IT dealers. Mr. Saini assured all of us that he will put his best efforts to take PACT to the next level. He was very humble in his address and he assured that he will take all the associations along whatever the size. He shared his vision that he will try to conduct various activities in his tenure which will be for the betterment of all the dealers. Mr. Saini answered all the questions with aplomb asked by the media present over there.

The meeting was closed with a vote of thanks from Varinder Bansal, General Secretary, PACT.

List of Present Associations: Amritsar, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur.

New Body 2025

Gurpreet Singh Sunny – Founder Chairman Sanjiv Walia – Chairman

Inder Mohan Bhaskar- Chairman

Gurpreet Singh Jagdev – National Advisor FAIITA

Vikas Narang- Past President

Prem Saini – President

Varinder Bansal – General Secretary

Gurpreet Singh Premier – State representative in FAIITA Rahul Garg- Sr Vice President

Davinder Singh Walia – Vice President

Supreet Singh Walia – Vice President

Devinder Mehandru – Vice President

Rajiv Khanna – PRO & Media Incharge

Satpal Singh – Media Advisor

Sanjay Nanda – Treasurer Vishu Midha – Jt Secretary Ram Sharma – Executive Hitesh Dhawan – Executive

Jagmohan Kapoor -Executive

Amardeep Saggi – Executive

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PACT

