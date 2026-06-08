PACT Announces New Executive Body at State-Level Meeting in Sangrur

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The Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT), the apex body representing computer and IT trade associations across Punjab and Chandigarh, held its state-level meeting at Sangrur. The meeting witnessed participation from members and representatives of various computer associations from across Punjab and Chandigarh.

The meeting was conducted under the guidance of PACT’s founder members, past presidents, and senior industry leaders. Discussions were held on strengthening the IT trade community, addressing industry concerns, enhancing collaboration among member associations, and planning future initiatives for the benefit of traders across the state.

Following deliberations, the house unanimously approved and declared the new PACT Executive Body for the upcoming term.

Associations Participated:

Ludhiana: Association of Computer Entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Computer Association

Amritsar: Amritsar Computer Traders Association

Jalandhar: Jalandhar Computer Dealers Association

Sangrur: Computer Hardware Association

Hoshiarpur: Hoshiarpur Computer Dealers Association

Patiala: Patiala Association of Computer Entrepreneurs

Bathinda: Bathinda Computer Professional Association

Pathankot: Pathankot Computer Dealers Association

Abohar: Abohar Computer Dealers Society

PACT New Executive Body

Chairman

S. Gurpreet Singh Sunny

FAIITA Board Members

Mr. Sanjeev Walia (Chandigarh)

Mr. Gurpreet Singh (Premier Computer, Ludhiana)

Mr. Supreet Singh (Jalandhar)

Advisory Board

Mr. Indra Mohan Bhaskar (Jalandhar)

Mr. Vikas Narang (Amritsar)

Mr. Prem Saini (Hoshiarpur)

Mr. Gurpreet Singh Jagdev (Ludhiana)

Mr. Gurpreet Singh (Premier Computer, Ludhiana)

Executive Body

President: Mr. Rahul Garg (Sangrur)

General Secretary: Mr. Rajiv Khanna (Jalandhar)

Senior Vice President: Mr. Davinder Singh Walia (Patiala)

Vice President: Mr. Varinder Bansal (Bathinda)

Vice President: Mr. Devinder Mahendru (Ludhiana)

Joint Secretary: Mr. Anjan Bhatnagar (Patiala)

Treasurer: Mr. Manoj Jain (Bathinda)

PRO: Mr. Balwant Thakur (Pathankot)

Media Secretary: Mr. Satpal Singh (Ludhiana)

Executive Members

Mr. Amardeep Singh Saggi (Hoshiarpur)

Mr. Deepak Sharma (Sangrur)

Mr. Jagmohan Kapoor (Amritsar)

Mr. Sanjay Nanda (Pathankot)

Mr. Vishu Midha (Abohar)

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected President, Mr. Rahul Garg, thanked all members for reposing their faith in the new team and assured that PACT would continue to work tirelessly for the growth and welfare of the computer and IT trade fraternity across Punjab and Chandigarh. He emphasized the importance of unity, active participation, and collective efforts in addressing industry challenges and creating new business opportunities.

Senior members and past presidents extended their best wishes to the newly formed team and expressed confidence that the association would reach new heights under its leadership. They reiterated PACT’s commitment to protecting the interests of traders, promoting ethical business practices, and strengthening the voice of the IT industry at both state and national levels.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to all members, founder members, past presidents, and delegates who participated and contributed to the successful conduct of the event.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PACT

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