PACT Announces New Executive Body at State-Level Meeting in Sangrur

The Punjab Association of Computer Traders (PACT), the apex body representing computer and IT trade associations across Punjab and Chandigarh, held its state-level meeting at Sangrur. The meeting witnessed participation from members and representatives of various computer associations from across Punjab and Chandigarh.
The meeting was conducted under the guidance of PACT’s founder members, past presidents, and senior industry leaders. Discussions were held on strengthening the IT trade community, addressing industry concerns, enhancing collaboration among member associations, and planning future initiatives for the benefit of traders across the state.
Following deliberations, the house unanimously approved and declared the new PACT Executive Body for the upcoming term.
Associations Participated:
Ludhiana: Association of Computer Entrepreneurs
Chandigarh: Chandigarh Computer Association
Amritsar: Amritsar Computer Traders Association
Jalandhar: Jalandhar Computer Dealers Association
Sangrur: Computer Hardware Association
Hoshiarpur: Hoshiarpur Computer Dealers Association
Patiala: Patiala Association of Computer Entrepreneurs
Bathinda: Bathinda Computer Professional Association
Pathankot: Pathankot Computer Dealers Association
Abohar: Abohar Computer Dealers Society
PACT New Executive Body
Chairman
S. Gurpreet Singh Sunny
FAIITA Board Members
- Mr. Sanjeev Walia (Chandigarh)
- Mr. Gurpreet Singh (Premier Computer, Ludhiana)
- Mr. Supreet Singh (Jalandhar)
Advisory Board
- Mr. Indra Mohan Bhaskar (Jalandhar)
- Mr. Vikas Narang (Amritsar)
- Mr. Prem Saini (Hoshiarpur)
- Mr. Gurpreet Singh Jagdev (Ludhiana)
- Mr. Gurpreet Singh (Premier Computer, Ludhiana)
Executive Body
- President: Mr. Rahul Garg (Sangrur)
- General Secretary: Mr. Rajiv Khanna (Jalandhar)
- Senior Vice President: Mr. Davinder Singh Walia (Patiala)
- Vice President: Mr. Varinder Bansal (Bathinda)
- Vice President: Mr. Devinder Mahendru (Ludhiana)
- Joint Secretary: Mr. Anjan Bhatnagar (Patiala)
- Treasurer: Mr. Manoj Jain (Bathinda)
- PRO: Mr. Balwant Thakur (Pathankot)
- Media Secretary: Mr. Satpal Singh (Ludhiana)
Executive Members
- Mr. Amardeep Singh Saggi (Hoshiarpur)
- Mr. Deepak Sharma (Sangrur)
- Mr. Jagmohan Kapoor (Amritsar)
- Mr. Sanjay Nanda (Pathankot)
- Mr. Vishu Midha (Abohar)
Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected President, Mr. Rahul Garg, thanked all members for reposing their faith in the new team and assured that PACT would continue to work tirelessly for the growth and welfare of the computer and IT trade fraternity across Punjab and Chandigarh. He emphasized the importance of unity, active participation, and collective efforts in addressing industry challenges and creating new business opportunities.
Senior members and past presidents extended their best wishes to the newly formed team and expressed confidence that the association would reach new heights under its leadership. They reiterated PACT’s commitment to protecting the interests of traders, promoting ethical business practices, and strengthening the voice of the IT industry at both state and national levels.
The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks to all members, founder members, past presidents, and delegates who participated and contributed to the successful conduct of the event.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PACT
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429