Ozonetel Communications Appoints Keshav Goel as CFO

- Advertisement -

Ozonetel, India’s leading provider of full-stack call center solutions, has announced the appointment of Keshav Goel as its Chief Financial Officer. Goel comes with over two decades of leadership experience across various finance verticals and will lead the corporate finance function at Ozonetel. In addition, Goel will take ownership of financial planning and analysis, treasury and commercial functions at Ozonetel.

Goel joins Ozonetel from Wipro where he has spent over 16 years. During his stint at Wipro, he contributed in areas of business planning, M&A activities, investment and borrowings, forex risk management, cost optimization, international business operations, setting up internal control architecture and business process transformation. Goel has also worked with HealthPlan Services as Head of Finance for over 3 years.

Mr. CSN Murthy, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel

Commenting on this appointment, Mr. CSN Murthy, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel, said “I’m delighted to welcome Keshav Goel to Ozonetel’s leadership team. Ozonetel is on an aggressive growth path. The company recently raised Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital and aims to reach $100 million ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) in the next four years. We plan to increase our employee strength by 100% this year and roping in leaders like Keshav at this crucial juncture will ensure our scaling up phase is smooth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Keshav Goel, said “I am excited to join Ozonetel at this particular point in its growth journey. The company has unique AI-based omnichannel capabilities to transform call centres across the world. As the company expands its operations in the US, South East Asia, Middle East markets and India, I look forward to putting in place industry-leading financial practices and compliance processes. Financial management, reporting and strategic planning will be the key focus areas for me at Ozonetel.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429