Overclock in Style with Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB

Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the release of Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Beast family boasts the first DDR5 module used to hit 10,004MT/s, this latest addition to the portfolio features enhanced RGB lighting effects with a new heat spreader design that provides bright and smooth illumination.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is the perfect solution to customize the style of next-generation DDR5 systems. Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, and qualified by the world’s leading motherboard1 manufacturers, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB lets users build with confidence. With Kingston FURY CTRL software, users can choose from a library of preset patterns and effects. Alternatively, users can customize the smooth and vibrant RGB effects to make their system completely unique. All Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB modules feature the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology, which keeps the lighting effects in perfect lockstep.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB starts at 4800MT/s, which features Kingston’s unique Plug N Play technology that automatically overclocks without having to select a profile. On modules 5200MT/s and faster, Intel XMP 3.0 profiles are enabled to lock in the speed, timings, and voltage. Whether you’re a veteran gamer or beginner enthusiast, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB allows you to maximize your gaming.

“We’re happy to add Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB to our memory lineup,” said Kingston. “Now those who want the power of DDR5 along with the fun look of RGB can enjoy both. Plus, with the personal touch of customizing the lighting effects users can really take the full gaming experience into their own hands.”

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is available in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB single modules and kits of 2 up to 64GB, with speeds up to 6000MT/s. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability. All the variants of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB are available on Amazon.in.

