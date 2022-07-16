Over 700 People from 11 Studios Attended the Sumo Developer Conference

Sumo Digital, one of the leading game companies in the UK, Europe and India, saw over 700 people from 11 of its studios come together for its first-ever Sumo Developer Conference. Held in Sheffield, UK, SDC 2022 was the first-ever internal Learning and Development conference organized by the company, a two-day event which took place from June 22-23.

The conference was organized to share knowledge and expertise across different game disciplines. Over 50 talks and sessions were scheduled for the event, with speakers covering topics including Art, Audio, Code, Design, Personal Development, Production, and QA. Sharing his views on organizing the first-of-its-kind developer conference, Sumo Digital Managing Director Gary Dunn said: “We at Sumo Digital are committed to the learning and development of our people. We want to give them as many opportunities as possible in order to take their professional growth to the next level – and hosting the Sumo Developer Conference 2022 has helped do just that. With SDC, we wanted to foster collaboration and networking where people can connect with each other on a one-on-one basis and share skills as well as experiences.”

Apart from the main talk sessions, various other networking opportunities were also provided at the event so that people could connect with like-minded individuals and discuss the world of video games. Roundtable discussions and art demos, as well as evening get-togethers, were also organized for the attendees to interact beyond professional realms, giving them a chance to unwind with their peers.

Sumo Developer Conference 2022 was such a great success that the company has already confirmed that the event will return for SDC 2023 next year, where even more talks and collaboration opportunities are expected to be available for the studios and talented people working there. Those working for Sumo Digital will have access to all talks and events during SDC 2023, so people looking to make their next move into the games industry are encouraged to check out Sumo Pune and Sumo Bangalore’s career vacancies.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.