Other World Computing (OWC) to Showcase Mac and PC Storage, Connectivity, and Expansion Solutions at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 

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First, fastest, and only certified 8TB Thunderbolt™ 5 portable SSD

OWC ThunderBlade X12: Fastest and highest capacity production shuttle and editing RAID SSD in the universe.

OWC Express 1M2 80G: Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions.

OWC Guardian: USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) hardware-encrypted bus-powered portable NVMe SSD.

OWC Express 4M2 Ultra: The fastest compact DIY NVMe RAID. Period.

OWC StudioStack: Up to 32TB of stackable Thunderbolt 5-powered storage.

OWC Shared Storage SolutionsOther World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced it will showcase its unrivaled roster of storage, memory, software, apps, connectivity, PCIe expansion, memory cards, and readers at next month’s COMPUTEX TAIPEI, a leading exhibition for AI and startups, taking place June 2-5, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (Halls 1 & 2) and Taipei World Trade Center (Hall 1).

Visitors to OWC Booth R1002, 4F, Nangang Hall 2 will have an opportunity to view live demos of the following OWC solutions:

OWC Storage Solutions

OWC Envoy Ultra

OWC Jellyfish Nomad: NVMe SSD powerhouse designed for DITs, independent 3D and VFX studios, and on-the-go editing teams, featuring the powerfully enhanced OWC Jellyfish Manager.

OWC Memory (Server, Datacenter, Midrange, NAS RAM, Notebook, and PC): Upgrade the performance of nearly any laptop or desktop with OWC memory.

OWC Software & Apps

OWC Innergize Software: Checks card health and lifespan, updates firmware for optimal performance, fully sanitizes cards to prevent slowdowns or dropped frames, and prepares them for use with a simple pre-flight check before every shoot.

OWC SoftRAID 8: Ideal solution to manage your RAID arrays while delivering robust protection coupled with exceptional speed.

OWC MacDrive 12: One solution for complete Mac disk access on Windows.

OWC Connectivity Solutions

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub: Compact port expansion hub that turns one Thunderbolt 5 connection on your computer into multiple high-speed ports.

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock: All-in-one command center for eliminating cables, expanding ports, and maximizing performance at your desk.

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock: High-end network + connectivity docking station built for professionals who need serious network speed.

OWC PCIe Expansion

1. OWC Mercury Helio 5S: Powerful expansion solution that adds an external PCIe slot to your Thunderbolt 5-equipped laptop, space-constrained Mac, or Windows PC desktop.

OWC Memory Cards & Readers

OWC Atlas Ultra SD V90 & V60 Memory Cards: High-performance, highest quality memory cards for advanced photography and video recording at maximum camera settings.

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards: Cost-effective, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding needs of professional photographers and the most common use cases of professional filmmakers.

OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Cards: High-performance, highest quality memory cards for the most demanding video recording uses of professional filmmakers and continuous burst mode shooting by advanced photographers.

OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Cards: High-performance, highest quality memory card for ingesting up to 2x faster with your Sony Alpha and FX cameras.

OWC Atlas CFexpress 4.0 Reader: Ultra-fast compact USB4 (40Gb/s) CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader for creative professionals – includes Type A to B adapter for fast ingest of Type A cards.

OWC Atlas Dual CFexpress / SD Reader: Dual-Slot CFexpress Type B and SDXC UHS-II card reader.

Strada

Strada’s Peer-to-Peer Collaboration Platform: enables video content professionals to access, share, and review large video files stored on local drives anywhere in the world without needing to upload anything to the cloud.

“COMPUTEX is where you get a clear view of where the industry is headed, and that’s always been important to us. But just as important is making sure people have solutions that work right now, in the environments they’re already running. At OWC, we build with both in mind,” said Mr. Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “We help professionals grow their capabilities, protect what they’ve already invested in, and extend those environments without disruption. Technology keeps moving, that’s the reality, and the last thing anyone needs is to start over every time it does. So, at OWC we build solutions that will ensure you’re ready for what’s next. While, ensuring you get the most out of what you already have today.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COMPUTEX TAIPEI / Other World Computing

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