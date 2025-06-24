Other World Computing Launches OWC Express 4M2 Four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4 Enclosure

- Advertisement -

Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, announced the launch of the OWC Express 4M2, a four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD USB4, Thunderbolt compatible enclosure offering improved performance, thermal protection for today’s high performance drives, as well as expanded compatibility for an improved near-silent operation.

The Express 4M2 is made for the most demanding work. It’s built to keep up whether you’re backing up footage on set, editing 8K video, or sorting through thousands of high-res photos. It supports up to four NVMe M.2 SSDs (2230, 2242, or 2280) and achieves real-world speeds up to 3200MB/s – and, with flexible RAID options, i.e., 0, 1, 4, 5, and 1+0, users can create the setup that works best for their workflow. Whether that’s max performance, redundancy, or a mix of both. And even when things get intense… multi-camera offloads, long editing sessions, big batch processing, the aluminum shell and smart fans keep it cool and quiet so you’re not dealing with slowdowns, overheating, or distracting noise. It’s fully compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt, and USB-C, so whether you’re working on a Mac or PC, it fits right in and works seamlessly, with no fuss.

“We built the original Express 4M2 to give professionals the speed and flexibility they need – but we’re always listening and looking for ways to improve,” said Mr. Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of Other World Computing (OWC). “Our customers told us they wanted the same performance in a quieter, more adaptable solution. So that’s exactly what we delivered. With the addition of USB4 and smart thermal controls, this new version offers faster speeds, more RAID options, and broad compatibility – giving users the tools they need to work efficiently, without distractions.”

OWC Express 4M2 Features and Benefits:

Highly Capable – Up to 3200MB/s real-world performance

– Up to 3200MB/s real-world performance Highly Compatible – Use with USB4, Thunderbolt, and USB-C Macs and PCs

– Use with USB4, Thunderbolt, and USB-C Macs and PCs Highly Reliable – Aircraft-grade aluminum offers rugged protection of installed SSDs, while the thermal-controlled, near-silent fans keep everything cool for consistent top speed

– Aircraft-grade aluminum offers rugged protection of installed SSDs, while the thermal-controlled, near-silent fans keep everything cool for consistent top speed Near Silent Operation: Engineered with smart, adaptive fans that activate only when needed or under heavy load, making it ideal for uninterrupted creative focus

DIY Easy – Holds 4 x NVMe M.2 2230, 2242, or 2280 SSDs

– Holds 4 x NVMe M.2 2230, 2242, or 2280 SSDs RAID Ready – Certain models include OWC SoftRAID, the fastest and most flexible RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) tool; also supports Apple Disk Utility RAID, Windows Disk Management RAID, and Windows Storage Spaces

– Certain models include OWC SoftRAID, the fastest and most flexible RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) tool; also supports Apple Disk Utility RAID, Windows Disk Management RAID, and Windows Storage Spaces Complete – Includes certified 40Gb/s USB-C to C cable

– Includes certified 40Gb/s USB-C to C cable Worry-free – 2-Year OWC Limited Warranty

