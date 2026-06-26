Other World Computing Launches New Atlas Core Line with 256GB CFExpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card

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Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, announced the general availability (GA) launch of its new line of OWC Atlas Core CFexpress 4.0 Type B 256GB memory cards. The Atlas Core memory card, intended for professional and hobbyist photographers, videographers, and content creators, delivers essential speed and the highest level of reliability at an unbeatable price.

With up to 3571MB/s read, 2227MB/s write, and 368MB/s sustained write speeds going beyond the VPG200 certification, the OWC Atlas Core CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory card handles RAW burst photography, 4K video, and up to 8K compressed video without dropped frames. And with OWC’s FREE Innergize™ software, users get built-in card health monitoring, performance restoration, and firmware updates so they stay confident shoot after shoot.

“Most photographers and creators don’t need the most expensive card on the planet. They need the card they can trust when the moment actually matters,” said Mr. Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Missed shots don’t care about marketing claims.” He continued, “Whether you’re shooting a wedding, a client project, a travel vlog, or your kid scoring the winning goal, you need media that keeps up, stays reliable, and just gets out of your way. Atlas Core was built for that real-world creator who wants professional confidence without paying for speed they’ll never fully use.”

Key Features:

Essential speed for everyday production: With up to 3571MB/s read and 2227MB/s write, Atlas Core handles everything your customers throw at it: RAW bursts, 4K video, and up to 8K compressed video. Fast offloads mean they spend less time waiting and more time shooting.

With up to 3571MB/s read and 2227MB/s write, Atlas Core handles everything your customers throw at it: RAW bursts, 4K video, and up to 8K compressed video. Fast offloads mean they spend less time waiting and more time shooting. Broad compatibility with popular camera systems: Designed for Canon R-series, Fujifilm GFX, Nikon Z, and Panasonic S-series mirrorless cameras, plus Nikon DSLR users (D5, D500, D850) upgrading from XQD.

Designed for Canon R-series, Fujifilm GFX, Nikon Z, and Panasonic S-series mirrorless cameras, plus Nikon DSLR users (D5, D500, D850) upgrading from XQD. Built for frame-perfect reliability: VPG200 certification guarantees consistent performance across the card’s full capacity, so your customers can count on uninterrupted recording every time.

VPG200 certification guarantees consistent performance across the card’s full capacity, so your customers can count on uninterrupted recording every time. Total confidence with FREE Innergize™ software: Health status checks, performance restoration, and firmware updates are all handled through one free app. It’s the easy and complete way for your customers to know exactly where their card stands before the next shoot.

Health status checks, performance restoration, and firmware updates are all handled through one free app. It’s the easy and complete way for your customers to know exactly where their card stands before the next shoot. Built for the toughest shoots: Resistant to impact, bending, shock, UV, ESD, and x-rays.

Resistant to impact, bending, shock, UV, ESD, and x-rays. Backed by a 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty: Your customers can depend on their Atlas Core card with confidence on every project.

The OWC Atlas Core CFexpress 4.0 Type B 256GB memory card is now generally available and priced at $279.99. Prices and availability may vary by region.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / OWC

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