Other World Computing Announces New OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter and Redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter

Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high- performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, announced the general availability (GA) of the new OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter, ideal for creative professionals and power users, and the redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter, ideal for everyday tasks, classroom use, and bring-your-own-device environments.

OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter ($149.99)

Expanding visual workspace with up to four 4K UHD displays just became easier, more efficient, and cost-effective with the OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter. All that’s needed is a single Thunderbolt, USB4, or USB-C port on a Mac, PC, or Chromebook to create a dramatically immersive viewing experience. No more multiple adapters hassle and the burden they put on a notebook’s CPU, interface bandwidth, and battery life. Simply plug in this visual upgrade to utilize multiple Ultra-High Definition monitors in business presentations, creative projects, stock trading, or WFH settings. Powered by cutting-edge DisplayLink Pro technology, this adapter simply delivers a smooth and reliable multi-display experience while simultaneously charging a computer.

Features/Benefits:

Maximize – Transform one Thunderbolt, USB4, or USB-C port on your Mac, PC, or Chromebook into four 4K HDMI displays and power

– Transform one Thunderbolt, USB4, or USB-C port on your Mac, PC, or Chromebook into four 4K HDMI displays and power Display Limitation Solution – Solves the external display limitation of Apple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro machines

– Solves the external display limitation of Apple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro machines Flexible – Choose either Extended or Mirror display modes

– Choose either Extended or Mirror display modes Efficient – Reduces demand on host CPU, interface bandwidth, and notebook battery versus using multiple adapters with higher overall resource consumption

– Reduces demand on host CPU, interface bandwidth, and notebook battery versus using multiple adapters with higher overall resource consumption Convenient – Bus powered via the 11.8″ integrated USB-C cable for use anywhere

– Bus powered via the 11.8″ integrated USB-C cable for use anywhere Powerful – Up to 90W pass-through power when used with a USB-C power adapter

– Up to 90W pass-through power when used with a USB-C power adapter Complete – One easy, affordable solution vs costly hassle of multiple adapters and cables

– One easy, affordable solution vs costly hassle of multiple adapters and cables HDMI Pass Through Support – Allows audio signals to pass through the adapter to the connected displays

– Allows audio signals to pass through the adapter to the connected displays Protected – 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty

OWC USB-C Dual HDMI Adapter ($69.99)

The OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter was purposefully built to solve the one-display limit of base model M-series Mac notebooks as well as expand the visual workspace of port- limited machines. With universal USB-C compatibility, this display expansion solution can be used with millions of Thunderbolt 3/4/5, USB4, and USB-C equipped Macs, PCs, and Chromebooks.

Palm-sized with an integrated USB-C connecting cable, this bus-powered adapter can be placed discreetly in a workspace or easily carried to remote multi-display setups and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) business or classroom presentations. Plus, this innovative adapter is backward compatible, so it can be used with any HDMI display, projector, or TV at its maximum resolution.

Features/Benefits:

Maximize – Transform one USB-C, USB4, or Thunderbolt port on your Mac, PC, or Chromebook into two 4K HDMI displays and add a second adapter for up to four displays

– Transform one USB-C, USB4, or Thunderbolt port on your Mac, PC, or Chromebook into two 4K HDMI displays and add a second adapter for up to four displays Solution – Easily solves the one external display limitation of base model Apple silicon M1, M2, M3, and M4 Macs

– Easily solves the one external display limitation of base model Apple silicon M1, M2, M3, and M4 Macs Flexible – Choose either Extended or Mirror display modes

– Choose either Extended or Mirror display modes Convenient – Bus powered via the 9″ integrated USB-C cable for use anywhere

– Bus powered via the 9″ integrated USB-C cable for use anywhere Portable – Palm-sized for easy mobility

– Palm-sized for easy mobility Complete – One easy, affordable solution vs costly hassle of multiple adapters and cables

– One easy, affordable solution vs costly hassle of multiple adapters and cables HDMI Pass Through Support – Allows audio signals to pass through the adapter to the connected displays

– Allows audio signals to pass through the adapter to the connected displays Protected – 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty

“Whether you’re working with spreadsheets, streaming data, editing video, or just need more screen real estate to stay productive, we believe your gear shouldn’t hold you back,” said Mr. Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “With our new Quad and enhanced Dual HDMI adapters, we’re giving users the power to easily expand their visual workspace, without the complexity or cost of juggling multiple adapters or sacrificing performance.”

O’Connor added, “Bottom line, OWC has a line of HDMI adapters for any type of display configuration. For those looking for a dual-display adapter with power pass-through, the original OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter with power pass-through is still available.”

The OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter and OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter are available now. The price and availability may differ by region.

