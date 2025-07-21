OTEK Makes its Impact Felt in the ICT Market within a Short Span of Time

- Advertisement -

OTEK, the brand of Bora Corp, Mumbai, boasts a lineup of innovative products. Our product portfolio includes air purifiers, AI-powered mouse, smart projectors, extension boards, robotic window cleaners, gaming monitors, dashcams, electrical gadgets, and more, each designed with innovation, affordability, and real user needs at its core. With forward-thinking designs and top quality, OTEK strives to empower customers to stay connected, productive and one step ahead. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Manoj Kumar, VP – Business Development, OTEK, shares about their brand’s latest products, business strategy, and future plans.

Please brief us about OTEK’s journey and current solutions.

About a year ago, recognizing the immense potential in India’s fast-evolving consumer electronics space, we launched OTEK under the leadership of Bora Multicorp. The goal was simple: make life simpler, smarter, healthier, and more connected. In just a short span, we’ve seen great traction. Today, we’re present across 14 states in India as a pan-India electronics brand, offering affordable smart gadgets designed for Indian consumers’ real needs.

From where do you import your products? Do you plan to make in India in future?

Currently, we collaborate with leading technology manufacturers in China to ensure the highest standards in quality and performance of our products. However, we are proactively working toward ‘Make in India’ manufacturing, contributing to local manufacturing in India and becoming a truly Indian electronics brand. It’s a critical part of our long-term strategy for building a self-reliant supply chain, reducing dependency, and contributing to India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Who are your target customers, USPs, tagline and brand philosophy?

Our primary focus is on rural and value-conscious consumers across India who want high-quality tech at a fair price. What differentiates OTEK is our ability to deliver top-tier quality at accessible pricing, something that directly rivals even the biggest names in the market.

Our Tagline: Intelligent Electronics.

Our Mission: To deliver innovative, high-quality products that enrich the lives and foster a healthier, more connected world.

Our Vision: To lead the market in smart technology, offering products that redefine convenience, entertainment, and well-being.

We believe that technology should be simple, empowering, and inclusive. That’s what OTEK stands for.

Brief us about OTEK’s GTM strategy, channel structure, and how you educate and motivate your partners.

Our GTM strategy is simple but highly scalable. Over the next four months, we aim to have presence in 1,500+ retail outlets across India. Our channel is structured through regional distributors and retail partners, supported by an agile and responsive sales team. To empower our partners, we regularly conduct product training sessions, provide them demo kits & marketing support, and we have attractive incentive programs. We believe that a knowledgeable partner is the best brand ambassador, and we invest heavily in building that ecosystem.

What are your future plans in terms of new solutions, channel expansion and market share?

In the next two years, our ambition is to establish OTEK as a technology-first brand with a strong AI backbone. We’re expanding into categories such as Home Cinema, Gaming, Home Hygiene, Smart Office, Teaching, and EdTech tools for kids. Our goal is not just to grow in size but to create lasting value by offering products that combine innovation, ease of use, and sustainability. With strategically deeper market penetration and a projected revenue target of INR 150 Cr by FY 2025-26, we’re confident OTEK will redefine the electronics experience for millions of Indian consumers.

