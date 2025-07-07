OSCOO Unveils Next-Gen PCIe Gen5 SSDs and Enterprise Solutions, Powering Innovation in Memory Tech

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co., Limited, founded in 2004, is a reputable and innovative manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge computer peripherals. As a leading provider of storage solutions, our product range encompasses a diverse array of premium products, including SSD, DDR memory, USB flash drives, and more.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Selima, Sales Director, Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co., Limited shares insights on their latest innovations and bestselling memory solutions.

OSCOO has been in the memory industry for over two decades. What’s the latest from your innovation lab?

We’ve proudly been offering reliable memory products like SSDs, DDR memory, and USB flash drives for 21 years. Today, we’re excited to introduce our latest breakthrough—PCIe Gen5 SSDs. We offer two models: one with casing and one without, both supporting capacities of up to 8TB.

Are there any new developments for enterprise users?

We’ve launched Enterprise SSDs based on the PCIe Gen5 interface, ensuring blazing-fast performance and robust durability for data centers and demanding enterprise applications.

What’s trending in your SSD lineup?

One of our hot-selling SSDs is designed just like a USB flash drive but packs SSD performance. It supports up to 4TB and is ultra-portable—perfect for professionals on the go.

Any standout features in speed or storage?

Our popular high-speed SSD model reaches speeds of up to 20GB/s with a capacity of up to 8TB—ideal for gamers, creators, and power users.

Any message to users?

At OSCOO, innovation never stops. We’re proud to keep pushing boundaries in memory solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / OSCOO

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 141