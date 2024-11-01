OSCOO Committed to Delivering Quality Solutions, Strengthening Partnerships, and Earning Trust in India

- Advertisement -

Shenzhen OSCOO Tech Co., Limited, founded in 2004, is a leading innovator in premium computer peripherals, specializing in SSDs, DDR memory, USB flash drives, and more. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Oscar, Founder and CEO, OSCOO shares insights on OSCOO’s journey, market focus, and future plans in India.

Can you share a bit about OSCOO’s origins and main product offerings?

OSCOO was founded in 2004, and over the past 20 years, we’ve built our reputation primarily around memory products, including SSDs, DDR modules, and USB flash drives. Moving forward, our focus will be on high-speed portable SSDs, 100% China-made SSDs, and a new line of AI-driven SSDs tailored to emerging technology trends. We are also excited to introduce our “We and Me” series, featuring Enterprise SSD solutions, which we believe will meet a growing demand in various markets.

Which markets are you currently focused on?

While our reach is global, our primary markets are in East Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam, and Indonesia, as well as the Middle East, covering countries like Iran and Dubai. Additionally, we are expanding into Africa, with Nigeria being one of our key markets. We also have our sights set on the U.S. and parts of Europe to further diversify our global presence.

Can you tell us about OSCOO’s manufacturing capabilities?

We have a vast manufacturing setup, with four factories spanning 8,000 square meters. We run four shifts on our SM9 production lines, with over 20 SSD testing stations as well as dedicated lines for USB flash drives and DDR modules. Our automated SSD production lines are capable of handling high volumes, and this capacity helps us deliver consistent quality across all our products.

What sets OSCOO apart in the competitive SSD market?

Our goal is to provide high-quality, reliable products at competitive prices. In the Indian market, we aim to challenge the perception that high-quality memory products are only associated with well-known brands like Kingston and Western Digital. We want Indian customers to see OSCOO as a trustworthy brand that offers excellent performance and stability without a high price tag.

What are OSCOO’s future plans in the Indian market?

We’re committed to building strong partnerships with our Indian customers, both new and existing. We plan to introduce two series of products, a SATA series and a PCIe series, each tailored to different needs. Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with Indian distributors and retailers to make OSCOO a well-known, trusted brand in the Indian market, and to achieve wider market share and customer loyalty.

Any final thoughts for your Indian customers?

I deeply appreciate our customers’ support and look forward to growing with them in the coming years. Together, we can make OSCOO a widely recognized and respected brand in India, and I am committed to providing products that deliver both quality and value.

