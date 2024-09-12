Optoma Unveils Cutting-Edge AV Solutions at InfoComm 2024 and Reveals Ambitious Future Plans for India

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Gordon Wu, GM of Asia Pacific & Greater China, Optoma and Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Country Head, Optoma, share about the Optoma’s innovative solutions, their marketing strategies, and future plans in India.

What innovative solutions does Optoma offer in the display market?

Mr. Gordon Wu: At Optoma, we offer a comprehensive range of high-performance display solutions, including 2K projectors with high brightness and 1000 lumens 4K projectors. Our portfolio also includes interactive flat panels, catering to the increasing demand for interactive technologies. We specialize in providing cutting-edge solutions for the Pro AV industry. Additionally, our in-house design software, such as OSS, OMS, and OMC, allow users to manage and monitor devices like projectors, flat panels, and LED displays. OMC’s future updates will even support products from other brands, reinforcing our position as a one-stop solution provider for seamless AV integration.

How are you integrating AI features into your solutions?

Mr. Gordon Wu: With AI and the Internet of Things, we’re enhancing our technology for even more immersive user experiences. Our AI-driven interactive solutions elevate engagement, creating a more dynamic and interactive environment.

How important is the Indian market from your perspective?

Mr. Gordon Wu: India is a crucial and rapidly growing market for us spanning various applications, from household and museum installations to corporate and educational sectors. Its significance in the Pro AV industry is expanding, reflecting its broad and increasing impact.

What opportunities do you see in the education segment?

Mr. Gordon Wu: Previously, projectors were dominant in key applications, but now flat panels are gaining traction. We’re expanding our offerings in India to include the P line, with plans to introduce flat panels in 65, 75, and 86 inches.

What are Optoma’s highlights at InfoComm 2024?

Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma: At InfoComm, we’re showcasing Optoma’s strengths with our ZU1900 projector and launching the ZK810TST, an 8500-lumen 4K laser projector. We’re also introducing our latest digital signage solutions and EDLA-certified interactive flat panels.

How do you position yourself in the Indian market?

Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma: Optoma excels in providing large display solutions, focusing on three key segments: education, corporate, and large-scale home products. We distinguish ourselves from competitors by prioritizing our channel partners and implementing effective policies that support them. Our commitment to innovation is evident in our industry-first products, such as our high-brightness laser projectors and the ZK810TST. By continuously introducing cutting-edge technologies, we ensure that our partners can offer unique, high-quality solutions to their customers. This approach not only sets us apart in the market but also strengthens our partners’ product offerings and enhances their competitive edge.

Which market segment are you targeting in India?

Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma: India is a key market for Optoma, driving our investment and growth in the region. The rapid expansion, particularly in education and government sectors, is fuelled by government initiatives and the digitization of classrooms. This presents significant opportunities for us to enhance our brand and develop tailored solutions. Additionally, the Pro AV sector, especially for projectors with 5000 lumens and above, is experiencing robust growth. According to PMA data, this segment is seeing an annual growth rate of 35 to 40 percent, highlighting a substantial opportunity for Optoma to expand and innovate in this dynamic market.

How are you planning to integrate with AI?

Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma: AI is essential to our solutions, and at InfoComm, we’re showcasing augmented reality applications for classrooms and museums. This innovation highlights Optoma’s strengths and demonstrates our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology.

What is your message for the customers and partners?

Mr. Gordon Wu: Our message to customers is clear: we’re at a critical turning point in the industry with new technologies like AI driving creativity and collaboration. Optoma is committed to being a total solution provider for the Pro AV sector, delivering top-quality products, exceptional services, and pioneering the future of Pro AV.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma: As a brand, Optoma is dedicated to offering the latest and most innovative products and solutions to the Indian customers and partners. We believe our partners will benefit greatly from this collaboration, which is why we maintain strong connections across the region.

