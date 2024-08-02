Optoma Unveils Affordable Wave Series Laser Projectors for Home Entertainment in India

- Advertisement -

Optoma, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection announced the launch of the Optoma Wave series, a mainstream home entertainment laser projector series featuring the Wave110R, Wave110S, and Wave120R models in India. Starting at Rs 3.6 lacs the new Wave series from Optoma’s portfolio aims to provide the finest home entertainment experience to Indian customers.

Eyeing the home segment, the Wave series projectors implement bright and sharp images with astonishing colour precision, ranging from 3,500 lumens to a maximum of 4,300 lumens brightness across models and a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,200,000:1, depending on the size and purpose of the space. These projectors are equipped with 360-degree installation and 4-corner correction features which make them a perfect choice for home theatres. The Wave series projectors can be installed anywhere, whether on the ceiling, wall, or floor, and can achieve screens of up to 300 inches.

The Wave110S can create a 100-inch screen with just about 1.1 meters of distance, enabling large screen projection in narrow living spaces without separate installation. The Wave series supports 4K input and HDR (High Dynamic Range), enhancing brightness and contrast through dynamic black technology to deliver realistic and detailed screens. Thus, it can provide remarkable brightness, colour precision, reliable operation, and excellent image quality in various spaces, especially homes.

The new range features a slimmer and more compact design, utilizing an external power supply to minimize dust ingress and provide excellent energy efficiency. The DuraCore laser light source, designed with environmental considerations, in the Wave series can be used for up to 30,000 hours. Additionally, the optical engine is sealed to prevent even small dust particles from entering and has obtained an IP6X rating. Therefore, designed to reduce maintenance costs significantly, the Wave series is engineered to reduce power consumption by up to 45% compared to Optoma’s conventional lamp projectors and by up to 76% compared to a 100-inch TV.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, India & SAARC Head – Optoma Corporation

Mr. Vijay Sharma, India & SAARC Head – Optoma Corporation stated, “Providing customers with a display solution that offers long-term reliable performance with minimal environmental impact is crucial. We are pleased to introduce the Optoma Wave series to India, which not only provides stunning image quality and installation flexibility but also sets new standards for reducing power consumption and carbon footprint. We aim to lead the market with reasonably priced home laser projectors that meet the expectations of Indian consumers who prefer high specifications while considering the overall value.”

