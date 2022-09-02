Optoma to Unveil WUXA Laser ZU920TST Series Projectors and All-in-One FHDS130 Solo LED Display at Infocomm India 2022

- Advertisement - -

Optoma, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products is all set to enthral its customers with the launch of two much-awaited series—All-in-One FHDS130 Solo LEDandWUXA Laser ZU920TST at upcoming Infocomm 2022 in Mumbai. These arrays of products include Optoma ZU920T and ZU920TST dura core high brightness laser projectors and Optoma FHDS130 solo LED display. The Taiwanese company will showcase these new products on 5th-7th September at Infocomm 2022 to be organised at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai.

Infocomm, an on-ground show displaying Pro-AV solutions for the business community, is considered to be one of the world’s most prestigious pro-AV and systems integration technology exhibitions. Attracting thousands of visitors since 2013, the event is a go-to tradeshow to discover the latest technologies and solutions to drive and transform businesses.

Optoma ZU920T series is a 4K and HDR compatible ultra-bright fixed lens laser projector. This series is one of its kind with multiple features. It has an inbuilt dust-resistant IP5X certified optical engine for 24/7 operation capabilities, offering true maintenance-free projection for up to 30,000 hours of powerful performance in Eco mode. It is engineered with cutting-edge technology and offers an impressive 0.65:1 short throw ratio alternative which makes it a perfect fit for a variety of end-user scenarios and professional environments, such as short throw digital signage, edge blending, projection mapping, simulation, and immersive installations. With features like 9,800 lumens and a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio, these projectors are capable of delivering content of high brightness, perfect colour precision.

Optoma is launching its star product FHDS130 SOLO LED display in Infocomm too which is designed to address the need of a large image display for a variety of Pro-AV and digital signage scenarios. It has a unique set of features like 1080p resolution, a 3,000Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of brightness and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio which delivers a smooth, bright and clear image. More in line with a consumer electronic installation, it is powered by a single power cable, versus traditional, complicated LED display installations that require multiple cables and complex wiring setups. It is also an eco-friendly product as it features low power consumption when powered on, and an eco-friendly <0.5W standby mode to save energy and costs. The Optoma FHDS130 is not only costs significantly less to operate, it also saves an average of 4,151 lbs. of CO2eq per year, which translates to the amount of CO2 emitted by a car for over seven months.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma India

Speaking about the launch of the most awaited innovative products, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma Corporation, said, “We are thrilled to launch two new product series for Indian customers at Infocomm India 2022 which is a perfect platform to unveil innovative products for the business community. With this new addition to our existing portfolio, we aim to deliver astonishing content with high brightness, perfect colour combination to our customers”

