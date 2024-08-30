Optoma to Display 4K high brightness, ZK810T/TST, ZU1900 & ZU920TST at Infocomm India 2024

- Advertisement -

Optoma, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products is poised to attract the visitors with display of ZU1900, ZK810TST and ZU920TST at upcoming Infocomm 2024 in Mumbai. Igniting the imagination of visitors, a dedicated space will be made available by Optoma for visitors, featuring an interactive augmented reality display of the alien planet utilising special feature of ZK810TST and ZU920TST. The visitors can step into outer space being an astronaut on alien planet conveniently with this immersive installation.

To be organised at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on 3rd – 5th September, InfoComm, a premier on-ground event showcasing pro-AV solutions for the business community, is recognized as one of the world’s most prestigious exhibitions in the pro AV and systems integration technology sector. Since its inception in 2013, the event has attracted thousands of visitors, becoming the go-to tradeshow for discovering the latest technologies and solutions that drive and transform businesses.

These range of products to be showcased at Infocomm 2024 also includes Optoma AZH430UST and ZK810T projectors along with Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) Creative Touch 5 Series with EDLA and N Series Signage-for the visitors coming to the event. These new projectors & Interactive Panels aim to draw attention specifically from technology enthusiasts who seek excellent performance and appreciate premium and advanced devices for their audio visual requirements.

Another environment friendly product AZH430UST is Optoma’s most compact Ultra Short Throw and hassle free FHD 1080P DuraCore laser projector on display at the event. Designed for maintenance-free continuous operation, AZH430UST can be installed in virtually any orientation and location due to the small and lightweight footprint.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma Corporation

Speaking about the participation and the range of innovative products, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma said, “We have always focused on innovation and cutting-edge technology and that’s the reason we have been strengthening our market share in India. We are really excited to showcase our new AV products, projectors and Interactive Flat Panels for diverse sectors like PRO AV corporate, education and home segments. We hope to add more such innovative products and features in future that provide the highest standards of image quality and reliability to meet the requirements of the consumers.”

