Optoma Shines at Smart Home Expo 2025 with Groundbreaking Home Cinema Innovations

Optoma, a leading global visual solutions provider, made a significant impact at the Smart Home Expo 2025, showcasing its latest cutting-edge display technologies designed to revolutionize the home entertainment experience. The company garnered tremendous attention and positive feedback from the AV community for its innovative product lineup.

Headlining Optoma’s showcase was the UHC70LV home cinema projector, proudly announced as the world’s first Dolby Vision-certified projector. This groundbreaking projector captivated attendees with its unparalleled image quality, delivering stunning brightness, exceptional contrast, and vibrant colours enhanced by the dynamic metadata of Dolby Vision. The UHC70LV received rave reviews, with many AV experts hailing it as the best they had ever seen, setting a new benchmark for home cinema projection.

Adding to the excitement was the unveiling of the FHDC135 All-in-One LED display. This impressive P1.5 video wall solution features an integrated processor, simplifying installation and operation while delivering seamless and high-impact visual performance. The FHDC135 demonstrated the potential of large-format LED displays for sophisticated home environments.

Optoma also highlighted its range of Laser Projector TVs, showcasing the versatility and long-lasting performance of laser technology for immersive home viewing. Furthermore, the widely recognized ZK810TST, celebrated as the best fixed lens high-brightness projector in its class, once again impressed attendees with its exceptional image clarity and installation flexibility, earning further rave reviews

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Optoma

