Optoma Retains No 1 Position in 4K UHD and Laser Projector Segments in India

Retaining its market share in India, Optoma world’s no. 1 4K UHD projector brand today announced that it has No.1 position in 4K UHD, laser projector & Laser TV projector categories in India during the Q2 of 2022. According to the recent world-wide projector market information expert Pacific Media Associates (PMA) report, Optoma enjoyed 49% in 4K UHD segment, 43% market share in Laser projector segment & 60% market share in Laser TV Projector segments due to its impressive sales in the home projector segments.

The overall projector market has witnessed good growth in the last one year, according to the PMA report. The brand saw its share in 4K UHD segment grow by 2.5 times, while the laser projector segment has registered 9 times growth in comparison to 3 times growth of the market compared to 2021. The report has also highlighted that Optoma is in top 3 brand in overall projector market.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma Corporation

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma Corporation said that “We are thrilled to retain our No 1 position in 4K UHD and Laser projector segments, as it is an acknowledgement of our quality products and offerings. We are able to outperform the competitors owing to our strength in channel and better understanding of change in consumer habits to consume entertainment. Going forward we aim to capture a bigger chunk in the market in the second half of 2022 and will launch an exciting range of audio and visual solutions for home, corporate and education sectors.”

Optoma, known for its commitment towards Indian consumers keeps on launching innovative products equipped with latest technology across the categories from high end to mid-level to affordable projectors. Its latest products like D2, UHD 55, UHZ50 etc have been very well received in the market.