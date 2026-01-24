Optoma Launches WHD221 and WHD211 Wireless Transmitter & Receiver Solutions for Modern Home & Workplace

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Optoma, a world leader in projection technology, has expanded its wireless collaboration portfolio with the launch of the WHD221 and WHD211 Wireless Transmitter and Receiver for wireless collaboration & sharing. Designed to simplify content sharing and enhance productivity, these plug-and-play solutions address the growing need for video conferencing, collaboration, presentation & movie streaming. It connects your device to the audio and video equipment of your choice instantly.

Both the WHD221 and WHD211 are engineered for quick and effortless set-up, allowing users to begin presentations and collaborative sessions within seconds. By eliminating the need for software installation, network configuration, or complex cabling, Optoma’s wireless solutions enable smooth and uninterrupted meetings across boardrooms, meeting rooms, and collaborative workspaces.

The WHD221 supports wireless content sharing via a USB-C connection, enabling instant screen casting from compatible laptops, tablets and mobile phones with the click of a button. Its true plug-and-play functionality ensures a hassle-free experience for both employees and visitors, making it well-suited for fast-paced meeting environments where ease of use is essential. Complementing this, the WHD211 offers wireless presentation capabilities through an HDMI connection, making it ideal for a wide range of devices and platforms.

With WHD221 you can easily mirror whatever shows on your mobile, laptop or tablet to a big screen. Making it ideal for video watching, game play and idea sharing with your transmitter. TX (Transmitter) is compatible with Win11/10/8/7, Linux, MacOS, iOS, Android OS. And it is compatible with devices with USB C port, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Android phone, Tab, PC, cameras, DVD and more. RX (Receiver) is compatible with devices with HDMI ports such as TV, monitor, projector and more display devices.

With a standalone, peer-to-peer connection between the transmitter and receiver, these solutions allows secure content sharing without requiring access to the corporate network, helping organizations maintain data security while accommodating guest users.

Both solutions are designed to deliver reliable performance, featuring low latency of approximately 50–60 milliseconds to ensure smooth video and audio transmission during presentations. Users can wirelessly cast content from distances of up to 20 metres, offering flexibility of movement and reducing the constraints of traditional cable-based setups. This extended range makes the solutions suitable for various room sizes, from huddle rooms to larger conference and training spaces.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma India Pvt. Ltd

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the launch of the WHD221 and WHD211, Optoma reinforces its commitment to delivering user-friendly and secure collaboration solutions for Indian workplaces. These products are designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s organisations by making meetings more efficient, inclusive, and seamless.”

This product offers a one-year warranty, which gives customers additional assurance of quality and dependability in contrast to other products in the category.

Product Price:

WHD211- Rs. 10,900/-

WHD221- Rs. 12,500/-

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Optoma

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 323