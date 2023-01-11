Optoma Launches GT2160HDR True 4K UHD Short Throw Cinema Gaming Projector

- Advertisement - -

Optoma, world’s No. 1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products, announced the launch of Optoma GT2160HDR, the true 4K UHD short throw cinema gaming projector in the Indian market. Optoma aims to provide the finest home entertainment experience to Indian customers with its latest product launch.

The new product is empowered by an innovative Texas Instruments 4K UHD DLP chip set containing a high performance DMD using XPR video processing technology with fast switching to display 8.3 million pixels (4x the number of pixels of 1080P) as mandated by the Consumer Technology Association’s 4K UHD specification.

The GT2160HDR uses a short-throw lens with 0.496 throw ratio. Practically this means a user can project a 120-in diagonal image from as close as four feet from the screen. Due to the characteristics of the short-throw projector, the screen can be enlarged up to 300 inches in living room of a user.

GT2160HDR delivers intense and spectacular colour performance with 4,000 high lumens of brightness. Optoma’s specialized colour calibration and adjusting technologies exceeds HDTV Rec. 709 standards to present the truest and the most accurate tints, for authentic, and in-depth storytelling images.



This product has features like HDR hue and tone mapping technology, which enable HDR / HLG movies or games to be presented with optimized performance in the accurate colour and dynamic contrast. It is also equipped with easy connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB port and it supports two HDMI 2.0 for any external 4K devices e.g., Apple TV 4K, PS4 Pro, and XBOX One X which helps consumers in content sharing.

Optoma’s GAMER mode is calibrated to boost the details in the dark areas of an image. This means gamers have a better chance of avoiding being fragged by an opponent hiding in the shadows. If the GT2160HDR detects an HDR-encoded game, it automatically switches to HDR display mode. If not, GT2160HDR provides the HDR SIM mode, designed to apply an HDR effect to the game images providing a rich colour gamut setting and sharp contrast without sacrificing any detail.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, “We are excited to begin 2023 with the launch of our latest projector Optoma GT2160HDR. With this launch, we are bringing true 4K technology and enabling our consumers with smart and gaming features in addition to high quality cinema. Featuring the lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and the low 4ms input lag, GT2160HDR is perfectly satisfying the desire for an ultimate home entertainment, no matter in movie watching or gaming.” Additional features of the Optoma GT2160HDR include:

First 4K UHD Short-throw Cinema Gaming Projector

Ultimate Gaming Experience supporting lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and low 4ms Input Lag in Enhanced Gaming Mode

Bright Room Design with Brightness 4,000 lumens & 1,200,000:1 Contrast

Amazing Colour for the Truest and the Most Accurate Colours

HDR 10 & HLG Supported for Brightest Whites, Deepest Darks, and Lifelike Colours

Auto detect and display Ultra-Wide 21:9 screen for panoramic view

HDMI 2.0 Support for Connection to 4K Entertainment

