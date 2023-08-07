Optoma launches 4K UHD LED Projector TV L1+ to captivate customers by delivering unforgettable visuals with stunningly vivid colours

- Advertisement - -

Expanding its advanced 4K Ultra Short Throw Projector TV range, Optoma introduced Ultra HD 4K resolution 4LED Projector TV L1 + in the Indian market. This sleek, stylish, and lightest projector delivers up to 120-inch images, when placed close to a wall to enjoy the flexibility of home entertainment projection in the smallest of spaces. The L1 + projector is available at an MRP of Rs 2.80 Lakh.

This new age Projector TV is intertwined with Google and Netflix certified Android ™ TV Dongle. The dongle allows customers to access over 5,000+ apps, music, games, news, and movie content available on Google Play. This easy to plug-and-play dongle brings favorite movies and shows via Netflix with 4K HDR support.

L1+ adapts the 4LED technology by adding an additional LED to the 3LED ecosystem, which features consistent brightness, more saturated colors, and an extraordinary lifespan of up to 30,000 hours (Eco mode) In addition, this Projector TV can receive and display both HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR content allowing you to see far more detail and texture.

Gamers can enjoy ultra-smooth fluid motion and reduced ghosting owing to 24Hz refresh rates. A high refresh rate makes it easier to keep track of the action.

This Projector TV L1+ stands out in its category owing to its compact and the lightest design. The latest 4LED technology,provides stunning 100% Rec. 709 colour accuracy and vibrancy making it an unmatchable option for creating a theatre at home.

Keeping its commitment to the environment, Optomaemphasizes manufacturing green products. L1+ projector has compact and lightweight chassis & features 50% PCR recycled materials. Small size results in less packing, which improves logistics and lowers carbon emissions.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head- India, Optoma Corporation

Commenting on the new launch Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head- India, Optoma Corporation said, “With this new launch we are excited to add L1+ with 4LED technology to Smart Projection TV space. Optoma now has a Projector TV which is compact enough to carry from one room to another and can be installed easily in the tiniest of spaces. It’s a great companion for Indian customers who now want to have a 120” inches at home, and with cricket world cup just round the corner cheer up for Indian Team by having stadium at their home.”

