Optoma Kickstarts the Year Ending Meet and Greet Sessions with Partners across Cities

- Advertisement - -

Optoma world’s no 1 DLP projector brand which has recently retained 1position in 4K UHD and Laser projector segments has initiated a series of year ending meet and greet sessions with the partners across country. This activity has begun with the grand dealer meet at Pune and now looking at closing events in eight to ten cities of India including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Guwahati, Chandigarh & Indore etc.

The projector brand is hosting the grand events to strengthen its valuable relationship with its preferred partners and dealers in every region. Through this event Optoma is aiming at expressing gratitude towards its channel partners for their contribution for the company’s growth in India.

These sessions are for creating strong network with dealers, sharing tips and tricks of boosting sales, inventory management, reward etc. Mr Vijay Sharma will address the dealers about new launches, developments, future plans, strategies for 2023 in upcoming sessions.

Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation

Having an informal chat with the guests, Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation, said, “We have organized this moth long get-together event to thank our partners and dealers who worked strategically and supported us to grow fast and capture increased market share in 2022. We look further to their continuous support for the company’s growth as we are focusing aggressively on development of innovative products as per demand in the domestic market in upcoming years.”

Optoma, known for its commitment towards Indian consumers keeps on launching innovative products equipped with latest technology across the categories from high end to mid-level to affordable projectors. According to the recent world-wide projector market information expert Pacific Media Associates (PMA) report, Optoma enjoyed 49% in 4K UHD segment, 43% market share in Laser projector segment and 60% market share in Laser TV Projector segments owing to its impressive sales in the home projector segments.

The overall projector market has witnessed good growth in the last one year, according to the PMA report. The brand saw its share in 4K UHD segment grow by 2.5 times, while the laser projector segment has registered 9 times growth in comparison to 3 times growth of the market compared to 2021. The report has also highlighted that Optoma is in the top 3 brands in overall projector market.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.