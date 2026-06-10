Optoma India Expands GeM Presence, Reinforcing Commitment to Digital India and Make in India

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Optoma Technology India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of display and projection solutions, announced the expansion of its portfolio on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) with the listing of new projectors and Interactive Flat Panel Displays. The move strengthens the company’s presence across the education and government segments while supporting Digital India and Make in India initiatives through accessible, future-ready visual display technologies.

Optoma’s latest product lineup is manufactured in India under the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. Currently available on GeM are Optoma’s Projectors and Interactive Flat Panels, with All-in-One Direct View LED displays and 24×7 Professional Non-Touch Displays to be added in the coming months. Designed for classrooms, training centres, meeting rooms, and collaborative workspaces, the expanded portfolio provides government institutions, public sector enterprises, and educational organisations with easier access to advanced AV solutions through the GeM platform.

The new additions strengthen Optoma’s projection portfolio with solutions tailored for education, government and public sector environments. The X400LveN, W400LveN, EH338N projectors deliver bright and reliable performance for classrooms and meeting rooms, offering high brightness, Full HD, XGA/WXGA resolution, extended lamp life, multiple connectivity options, built-in speakers, and USB power for easy installation and operation. Expanding the range further, the X309STN short-throw projector is designed for space-constrained settings, enabling large-screen projections from a short distance while maintaining excellent image quality and brightness.

Expanding its interactive display portfolio, Optoma has introduced the Made-in-India Creative Touch 3 Series Gen 3, available in 65″, 75″, and 86″ sizes. Designed to support digital transformation across government offices, educational institutions, training centres, and collaborative workspaces, the series enables seamless presentations, interactive learning, and efficient team collaboration. With integrated productivity tools, secure device management, and Google ecosystem compatibility, the displays help organisations enhance engagement, streamline operations, and deliver more effective communication in modern public-sector environments.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology India

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology India said, “At Optoma India, we are immensely proud to announce that our cutting-edge visual solutions are now officially available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). This landmark achievement coincides with a pivotal milestone for our brand: our transition to local manufacturing.

​By registering our ‘Make in India’ certified products on GeM, we are reinforcing our alignment with the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). This step allows us to seamlessly serve the public sector, educational institutions, and government enterprises with world-class display technologies that are engineered for reliability and proudly manufactured locally.

​This integration represents more than just market expansion for Optoma; it is our commitment to fostering a digital-first India by providing robust, localized procurement solutions that drive efficiency and transparency across government workflows. We look forward to powering India’s public sector infrastructure with innovation made right here at home.”

The newly listed products are now available for procurement through the GeM portal, enabling government departments, educational institutions, and public sector enterprises to access Optoma’s latest display and projection technologies through a streamlined procurement process.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Optoma

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