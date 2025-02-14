Optoma increases market share in 2024 – Retains top position in DLP Projector segment in Quarter 4

- Advertisement -

Optoma Corporation, the world’s leading visual display solution brand, has achieved a remarkable milestone of becoming the number one DLP projector brand in India in Q4 2024, with market share of 36%, the highest ever as per PMA Report. Despite a decline of 17% in the overall Indian projector market, Optoma has demonstrated 45 % YOY growth from in Q4 last year. Optoma also claimed to be the only projector brand to have reflected the growth trend in Q4 2024 with becoming No.1 projector brand in DLP segment

Riding on the growth, the company plans to aggressively tap the home entertainment segment with new age innovations such as smart projectors, Solid State lighting-based Laser projectors, eco-friendly projectors for home entertainment and with new cutting-edge technology in the pro AV segment.

Demonstrating its dedication to the Indian market, Optoma introduced several projection products in 2024. Prioritizing innovation and modern design, the company unveiled the OMA-S, its most stylish and portable laser projector, designed for both home entertainment and professional use. Additionally, Optoma enhanced the viewing experience for home cinema enthusiasts with the launch of the 4K UHD DuraCore laser projectors, WAVE 120SK and WAVE 130RK, offering an unparalleled level of immersion.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd

Speaking about the company’s achievement Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd. said, “This growth in Q4 reflects the resilience of our business and the unwavering dedication of our team, especially during a period when the entire industry faced a downturn. Our execution-driven strategy, focused on business expansion and integrating new-age technologies, has positively influenced the company’s overall performance. We anticipate this momentum to continue in 2025, fuelled by the launch of several innovative products.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Optoma

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117