Optoma Forays into Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) Segment to Capitalize on the Growing Demand

Optoma, which firmly established its position as the world’s leading 4K UHD projector and DLP brand, now forays into the Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) segment to capitalize on this growing demand. In an interaction with NCN magazine, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head of Optoma, shares about their brand’s product portfolio, brand policy, their foray into the IFP space and their future plans.

Optoma is known for its home entertainment projectors. Why has Optoma forayed into the IFP segment?

Optoma has observed a significant surge in the global Interactive IFP segment, particularly over the recent years. Consequently, we have made the strategic decision to introduce high-quality IFPs to capitalize on the growing demand. Building upon our achievement as the number one DLP projector brand worldwide, we aim to offer a comprehensive digital solution to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

IFPs are extensively utilized in both the education and corporate sectors owing to their interactive features and user-friendly interface. To ensure that our IFPs meet the exacting standards of these sectors, Optoma’s R&D team has collaborated extensively with partners, students, and esteemed educators. This collaborative effort has enabled us to gain valuable insights into the current market demands, allowing us to tailor our IFP panels accordingly.

Furthermore, our IFPs facilitate seamless writing and drawing experiences, thanks to their ultra-versatile quick launch pen functionality, providing users with unparalleled ease of use and flexibility.

In the IFP segment, many players are offering innovative products. How Optoma is planning to cut the clutter and create a strong foothold in this segment?

Drawing upon our longstanding expertise in the projector market, we prioritize crafting unique offerings tailored to our customers’ needs.

Optoma’s IFPs boast multi-user touch support, real-time annotation and editing features, and wireless screen sharing functionalities, which are indispensable for businesses and educational institutions alike. Within the IFP segment, Optoma offers a diverse range of innovative products designed to meet the demands of various industries.

Renowned for their high-quality displays, enduring performance, and energy efficiency, Optoma’s products have earned a reputation for excellence in the IFP market. Our steadfast commitment to innovation and quality has enabled us to establish a solid presence and build trust among our customers.

Brief us about the market potential for IFPs in India, the related products already available and your latest launches.

Optoma launched 5 Series and 3 Series IFPs in the Indian market. The new-gen Creative Touch 5 Series premium IFP displays provide excellent collaboration and connectivity features for any classroom or business space. Premium wireless collaboration software Display Share are preinstalled to enable seamless interactivity from a variety of different devices. The included quick-draw pen instantly activates the whiteboard application, saving the time and energy spent on having to manually change modes.

With a slim, narrow-bezel, high-end design the 5 Series will fit seamlessly into any environment. The screen features a 0-0.8mm air gap for natural touch functionality so you can write clearly and confidently with improved accuracy. Meeting room scheduling is simplified with the included Joan meeting widget and app, a collaborative calendar tool that seamlessly pairs with popular calendars to take the guesswork out of meeting room availability directly, and book meetings on the spot or through your existing desktop calendar and mobile phone.

What new technological advancements do you foresee in IFP space and how do you plan to exploit them?

New trends that are foreseen in the IFP space include better collaboration tools, incorporation of AI technologies, seamless connectivity and better annotation tools for teachers. Future Optoma IFPs will come with EDLA Certification for Classroom Displays

EDLA certification brings new possibilities to interactive display users in K–12 schools. Teachers gain access to certified Google applications such as Chrome and Docs, plus access to the full Google Play store.

IT admins in the school, meanwhile, can manage all of the devices in the Google Admin Console if they so choose. The certification also means that the devices will get direct updates from Google, including crucial security updates. This ensures that new displays will be safe, secure and reliable, no matter which manufacturer schools choose for their learning environments. They won’t be forced to pick based on the tech’s operating system, or lack thereof.

What is your current customer-base in the Indian market and how do you plan to broaden this base?

Optoma is present in India for more than 10 years now and have installed its products in more than 2 lac classrooms. In addition to this, the brand is having robust pan-India sales and service network. Currently, the brand is working with Large SIs and strong local channel partners to cater to the education industry. We are having our dedicated sales personnel who use modern tools of sales management to directly support our channel partners in giving demonstrations, helping them with technical and commercial knowledge enabling them to compete with other brands.

We have dedicated pre-sales staff to help the product training and demonstration to both channel partners and end customers. Our TAT in service is among the shortest making our products the choice for schools and channel partners alike. Aided by our sales teams and partners, we are expanding our customer-base in India and are targeting double digit growth in 2024.

