Optoma Establishes Subsidiary in India, Targeting Global Education and ProAV Solution Markets

Optoma announced establishment of its subsidiary in India. The company’s further expansion demonstrates Optoma’s commitment and long-term focus in Indian Market. Establishing subsidiary in India is a strategic response to the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific market.

This strategic move will support Optoma to intensify Sales and Service network in India. Also, it will help to forge new alliances and partnerships for government business and make in India program. Seeing the potential that lies in the Indian market, Optoma aims to grow its market share in the home entertainment, education, and Pro AV segments where they have inherent strength worldwide. In Future the company would also like to explore furthering its capabilities in manufacturing sector in India for world markets.

Professional ProAV solutions are essential for various projection needs across Asia-Pacific. These projection technologies, designed for large venues, provide exceptional image quality in diverse environments. Optoma has long collaborated closely with professional partners and, combined with independently developed remote management software OMS, can offer customized solutions tailored to different environments and technical requirements.

Mr. Gordon Wu, General Manager of the Asia-Pacific region

Mr. Gordon Wu, General Manager of the Asia-Pacific region stated, “Optoma’s establishment of subsidiary in India reflects our determination to deepen our local presence. This strengthens our market influence and underscores our commitment to meeting customer needs.”

Establishing subsidiary allows for more flexible provision of comprehensive global services to the partners and customers. The education market is experiencing rapid growth with the rise of digital learning and interactive teaching methods. Optoma plans to support schools and educational institutions in enhancing teaching quality through its professional hardware and software solutions.

Gordon Wu emphasized, “In the future, we will not only focus on our established hardware products but also prioritize the development of our emerging software products. Through these innovations, we expect to continue expanding our influence in the global market and provide consumers with more comprehensive solutions.”

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director, Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd said, “By officially registering our entity, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the Indian market. This strategic move empowers us to delve deeper into this vibrant market. Our goal is to infuse innovation and best practices into our product offerings, ensuring the highest quality. As we move forward, we’re building a robust foundation for continued success.”

