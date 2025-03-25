Optoma Debuts UHC70LV World’s 1st 5000lm Dolby Vision Certified 4KUHD Home Cinema Laser Projector with HDR10+

- Advertisement -

Optoma, the No. 1 DLP® Projector brand worldwide, introduced the UHC70LV 4K UHD projector powered by Dolby Vision® technology, the world’s first such certification for a high-brightness home cinema projector. Bringing immersive images to the professional installation market and home cinema enthusiasts, the UHC70LV delivers cutting-edge 4K UHD visuals and is designed to be the first on the market with certifications for Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and FILMMAKER MODE.

The UHC70LV provides unparalleled, life like imagery for enjoying your favourite movies and TV shows to viewing live sports with a 3,200,000:1 contrast ratio and 5,000 lumens* of brightness for the best cinematic experience. With Dolby Vision® optimizing each frame of content, the projector brings the big-screen experience home with remarkable brightness, contrast, and colour – replicating the same image quality of Dolby Cinema in theatres. For greater visual detail and depth, HDR10+ enhances content for improved dynamic range and colour precision.

To meet the needs of the ultimate film and TV enthusiasts, the UHC70LV will feature FILMMAKER MODE in future which will be available via over-the-air update. With FILMMAKER MODE, users can preserve the director’s creative intent and display each movie’s or show’s accurate temperature, colours, contrast, and motion, ensuring that every scene is shown as originally envisioned.

Experience Optoma’s Visual Enhancement with PureEngine™ Ultra, expertly crafted by Optoma’s colour specialists, which enhances colour saturation, luminance, detail, and contrast. PureMotion advanced frame interpolation technology and motion control processing work together to eliminate blurring and image judder for smooth, crystal-clear visuals even during fast-paced action.

A first for Optoma in the Home AV channel, the UHC70LV features 4K UHD dual laser projection and instant startup and shutdown, eliminating the need for lamp replacement. For simple installation, the model comes with easy-to-use geometric correction, 1.6x zoom, vertical and horizontal lens shift, and 360-degree freedom for hassle-free set-up from any angle, in any space. Optoma’s UHC70LV is calibration-ready with ISF day and ISF night display modes. Experienced customers and calibrators can adjust the projector’s image quality using 11-point RGB White Balance, CMS (Color Management System), and RGB Gain/Bias for an optimal viewing experience in various lighting conditions.

The UHC70LV completes the home cinema experience with elevated audio features, including Dolby Atmos pass through via eARC providing multidimensional sound from an external soundbar or AVR, and stunning 3D sound format support, bringing theatre-like audio directly to the home. The UHC70LV received WiSA SoundSend Certification for seamless compatibility with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director at Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd

“The UHC70LV meets the need for a projector with flexible features to personalize content viewing while delivering higher brightness and contrast, HDMI 2.1 with 4K 120HZ, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), dual laser and amazing 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy for the professional installation market and home cinema enthusiasts,” said Mr. Vijay Sharma, Managing Director at Optoma Technology (I) Pvt. Ltd. “This new model brings a first-of-its-kind full suite of certifications including Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode for unrivalled cinematic images at home.”

The UHC70LV is available for an estimated price of Rs. 7,50,000.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Optoma

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 186