Optoma Corporation appoints Dhanan Chezhian.V as its Regional Manager – Sales for the South India Region

Optoma Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dhanan Chezhian.V as the Regional Manager of Optoma for the South India region. Dhanan is a highly regarded industry veteran with extensive tech sector experience. In this new role, Dhanan will be responsible for implementing innovative strategies to ensure Optoma’s sales and revenue growth in the region.

With over 23 years of experience, Dhanan has established himself as a dependable professional and has a strong foothold in the dynamic landscape of marketing and selling tech products. In his vast career, he has served pioneer IT and consumer tech brands such as Epson India, HCL Infosystem Limited, Dax Networks, to name a few. His experience includes many roles and responsibilities including new client acquisition, operations, key account management, pre sales, and technical sales.

Dhanan is based out of Chenani and will take care of sales and marketing in all the southern states. In his vast career, Dhanan has successfully contributed to the growth of organizations by conceptualizing and implementing innovative sales & channel marketing strategies. He has also travelled extensively in India for successful professional engagements.

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation

Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head India, Optoma Corporation said, “With the appointment of Mr. Dhanan, a highly regarded AV professional, we expect to further strengthen our position in the projector & IFP categories. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the market will be instrumental in elevating our sales in the South India region. I am confident that his expertise will propel us to even greater heights.”

