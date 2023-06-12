Optoma appoints Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. as its National Distributor for Interactive flat Panels in India

- Advertisement - -

Optoma announced a partnership with Supertron Electronics Pvt.Ltd. as its national distributor for Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in India. This partnership will enable Optoma to expand its reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and provide better after-sales service to its customers.

Supertron Electronics is a leading distributor of IT and consumer electronics products in India. The company has a wide network of retail partners across the country, which will help Optoma to reach a wider audience.

Optoma’s IFPs are designed for use in classrooms, boardrooms, and other professional environments. The IFPs feature stunning 4K UHD resolution, multiple easy-to-use annotation tools, and extensive connectivity features. These features make the IFPs ideal for enhanced learning, sharing, and collaboration.

Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma

Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma said, “We are pleased to announce that we have extended our partnership with Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd., our current distributor for projectors. Supertron will now also be our national distributor for our new range of IFPs. They are one of India’s most trusted distributors, and we are confident that this partnership will help us grow our business in new territories. Supertron Electronics has a strong presence in all regions of India, and we are confident that they will be able to help us achieve our distribution and channel goals.”

Optoma is a renowned brand in laser, home entertainment, and short throw projector segments. The company has a strong track record of innovation and customer satisfaction. With this partnership, Optoma is poised to further strengthen its position in the IFP market in India. Currently Creative Touch 5 series are offered in India and soon 3-Series IFP will also be launched for value conscious customer.

Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, Chairman & Managing Director, Supertron Electronics

Talking about the tie up, Vishnu Kumar Bhandari, Chairman & Managing Director, Supertron Electronics said, “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Optoma as their national distributor. We look forward to working with Optoma to grow the IFP business to the next level. We are grateful to Optoma for their confidence in Supertron Electronics’ supply chain and for giving us this opportunity to partner with them on their growth journey in India.”

