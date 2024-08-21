Optiemus Boosts Atmanirbhar Bharat with foray into Telecom Equipment Manufacturing

- Advertisement -

As India moves into the next phase of its telecom and electronics manufacturing revolution, Optiemus Electronics announced that it has forayed into telecom equipment manufacturing. In the efforts to boost indigenous designing and manufacturing of telecom equipment in India, aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Optiemus is working with Tejas Networks as a manufacturing partner for a wide array of telecom equipment products like 4G Base Band Units / Remote Radio Head / ONT / ONU / Broadband Switches & Routers from its state-of-the-art Noida manufacturing facility.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of India’s ongoing efforts to move towards self-reliance in the design and manufacturing of telecom equipment. Optiemus aims to significantly enhance the domestic manufacturing capabilities of telecom equipment.

Tejas Networks, one of the highly valued Indian companies designing and manufacturing telecom and networking products, has evolved as a strong trusted partner in the Indian telecom ecosystem over the last decade.

Mr. A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics

Mr. A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics said, “It is a momentous occasion as we expand our manufacturing capabilities to foray into the growing industry of telecom equipment manufacturing. Tejas Networks stands on a strong foundation to make significant strides in domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and we are ready to support them in this endeavor to take another leap towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative in telecom manufacturing in India.”

Mr. V Sembian, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tejas Networks

Mr. V Sembian, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tejas Networks said, “Tejas has been at the forefront of indigenous telecom equipment design and manufacturing for a long time in India. In our continuous pursuance towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, adding Optiemus, as one of our manufacturing partners, will provide a boost to the domestic manufacturing of telecom products.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE

