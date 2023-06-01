‘Opportunities & Challenges in the Digital Gaming Space’

- Advertisement - -

The first panel discussion organized in both physical and virtual formats during the 15th NCN-ICT Summit and Gaming Insight Awards 2023 Event held on May 12th at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi. The panelists shared the valuable insights on various technical advancements and market trends in the gaming sector and threw light on the growing opportunities as the digital gaming space which has been rapidly evolving into one of the most lucrative industries in India and worldwide.

Moderator: Mr. Sukanta Dey (B.Tech. in IT from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Kolkata) is an eminent veteran technologist, manager, and leader in IT industry.

Panelists (Physically Present): Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, DGM – Pre-Sales – Display Business, Samsung India Electronics; Mr. Vishwesh Mishra, Community Manager, Ant eSports; and Mr. Rajesh Khurana, Country Manager – Consumer Business, BIWIN

Panelists (who participated remotely and virtually – online): Mr. Pawan Awasthi, Head – Enterprise Marketing – South Asia, Nvidia Graphics; Mr. Deepak Gupta, Country Head, ZOTAC; and Mr. Marwin Uy, Deep Cool.

Moderator: “Gaming is basically an experiential activity unlike other products, services and activities. The gaming segment is a large industry in India with about 400 million active users. Growing at over 25% annually, Indian gaming industry is one of the largest in the world.”

Mr. Marvin Uy of Deep Cool giving his insights on the international gaming scenario, “Proper cooling system is needed for gaming PCs to keep them safe and increase performance. Deep Cool provides the best cooling systems for gaming PCs. We keep adding new cooling components for the gaming devices on a regular basis.”

Mr. Pawan Awasthi of Nvidia, while giving the keynote, said, “Today, gaming isn’t just confined to mobiles, but is migrating fast to the larger screens like PCs. This is a segment that promises growth and is likely to double in size every 3 years with young demography and rising disposable incomes in India. The augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) are also pushing gaming to give better experience to users.“

Mr. Deepak Gupta of ZOTAC, “Advances in AI are redefining the gaming experience. Zotak offers top class gaming products with a unique 5-year warranty.

Mr. Vishwesh Mishra of Ant eSports, “Gaming market is growing at a rapid pace and the government is yet to recognize this segment fully at par with conventional sports. The demand for high end gaming peripherals is increasing fast. Though over 90% users game on mobiles, the shift to PC and consoles is taking place at a significant rate. Gaming is becoming increasingly popular among people of all ages, genders, and cultures. It is indeed very astonishing to see today gamers as young as 5 years. In the coming times, we can see more budget-friendly gaming consoles and PCs coming into the market. The gaming is becoming more legitimate and acceptable. We are working to bring the best technological products at pocket-friendly prices.

Mr. Rajesh Khurana of BIWIN, “The storage industry in the last 4 years has seen an upsurge. Gaming was a taboo to parents earlier, but now it is a career option for many and the younger generation is even opting for courses on gaming with universities offering special courses. Flash storage plays a crucial role while loading, unloading and playing games because gaming needs low latency and high speeds. The opportunities in the gaming area are immense for storage providers and partners should monetize these opportunities.

Mr. Sourav Chakraborty of Samsung India, ‘The gaming industry is indeed growing rapidly and the demand for displays has been increasing rapidly. We at Samsung always offer the best and future-ready displays with wide range. Today, Samsung has 17 series of displays for gamers with each series having several in its line. We believe that smart gaming will be the future and Samsung will continue to offer innovative and latest gaming displays for users.”

In a Nutshell

Today, digital gaming has evolved far beyond entrainment and has become a legitimate career. The developments in AI, AR and VR have catapulted the gaming experience and gaming applications up by several notches. What we see today in the gaming space is only a fraction of what is going to happen in the coming years. Partners should monetize these opportunities in a beneficial way at the right time.

