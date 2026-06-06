Opening Note By Mr. Tarunpreet Singh, General Manager – Country Leader (Displays / Led Monitors), Samsung, On India’s Rapidly Growing Gaming & Display Industry

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Mr. Tarunpreet Singh highlighted how technological innovation, changing consumer preferences, and AI-driven advancements are reshaping the monitor ecosystem in India and globally. Mr. Singh shared that the global monitor market, valued at USD 420 million during 2020, is projected to reach nearly USD 847 million by 2027. Highlighting the gaming segment specifically, he noted that gaming monitors are witnessing nearly 5X growth, making gaming one of the fastest-growing categories in the display industry.

He further emphasized Samsung’s leadership position in the gaming display market, stating that Samsung has remained the global No.1 brand in gaming monitors for the last seven years and has led the OLED gaming monitor segment since its launch in 2023. According to him, OLED technology has emerged as a game-changer, delivering superior refresh rates, immersive visuals, and next-generation gaming experiences demanded by modern gamers.

Speaking about changing consumer behavior, Mr. Singh observed that Indian consumers today are willing to invest more in premium technology products, leading to strong growth in high-resolution monitors, gaming displays, and advanced refresh-rate technologies. He highlighted how refresh rates are evolving from traditional 60Hz and 75Hz displays to 144Hz and even futuristic 600Hz gaming monitors, setting new benchmarks for speed and performance.

Mr. Singh also shed light on the future of AI-powered gaming experiences, where displays could eventually respond to eye movement, personalize visual settings automatically, and redefine interactive gaming experiences. He explained that Samsung continues to pioneer innovation through curved displays, smart monitors, ultra-wide gaming monitors, and professional high-resolution display solutions catering to every category of users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Samsung

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