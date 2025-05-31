OPENING KEYNOTE on the Digital Gaming Industry by Mr. Pawan Awasthi, Head Consumer Marketing, NVIDIA India

- Advertisement -

In his keynote, Mr. Pawan Awasthi shed light on how the AI is transforming the way games of designed, developed and run and how Nvidia is playing a leading role in the gaming segment delivering top class AI-based gaming hardware and applications.

“For years, Nvidia has been pushing the boundaries introducing the latest innovations in the graphics cards technology. Gaming has been the bread and butter for Nvidia. We will continue to be at the focal point digital gaming revolution that has been taking place worldwide and in India with focus on PC gaming. Currently, India has a huge tech-savvy youth population and fast and highly affordable Internet connections, which are driving the mobile as well as PC gaming as never before. Today, Nvidia is a leader in crafting the most powerful graphics cards and gaming PCs. India at present has several million PC gamers and the figure is growing continuously and rapidly. The number of PC gamers today is about 7 millions and numbers are growing fast. Overall growth drivers for future PC gaming are strong. NVIDIA GeForce RTX powers the world’s fastest GPUs and is the ultimate platform that allows the gamers enjoy beautiful ray tracing, AI-powered DLSS, and much more on desktops, laptops or on the cloud. AI is revolutionizing the development of gaming GPU as never before so Nvidia is particularly focusing AI-based gaming solutions. Nvidia’s DLSS technology uses AI to super-sample the frames and doubles the gaming performance. We have different series of graphic cards with the latest technology features to serve different levels of gamers. AI is playing key role in improving quality of the gaming visuals, increasing the speeds and lowering the latency. We are coming up with more advanced graphics cards in the coming months and years that will take gaming to the next level. Today, Nvidia has more than 500 AI-based gaming applications, which include 300 popular games powered by Nvidia ITX GPUs. At present, by leveraging AI developers simply need to replace, rearrange and reconnect different software segments to build new applications, and this is ultimately leading to higher productivity and efficiency. I wish you all a very engaging and enjoyable 17th NCN ICT Summit 2025 ahead.”

