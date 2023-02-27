Ooredoo Tunisia and Comviva Partner to Strengthen Customers’ Loyalty and Engagement

- Advertisement - -

Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, announced its partnership with Tunisia’s leading mobile communication services provider Ooredoo to strengthen customers’ loyalty and engagement.

As a part of this engagement, Comviva shall deploy its flagship MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio platform supported by data science services. MobiLytix™ shall leverage real-time customer interaction data in conjunction with a rich unified customer profile to enable real-time, contextual digital experience across all customer touchpoints.

MobiLytix™ shall help Ooredoo Tunisia to enhance customers’ loyalty through more personalized offers. Customers shall be segmented across various categories and provided with an interactive best-fit offer leading to better value propositions and increased revenue. In addition, Comviva shall provide its data science services with pre-built AI/ML models for faster time-to-market and accelerated adoption of AI technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Mansoor Al Khater, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia said, “We are making substantial investments in modernizing our marketing technology stack, to support the tremendous growth and engagement in digital channels. This partnership will allow Ooredoo to build a set of capabilities that empower our consumers on their digital journey.”

“It is critical to provide a seamless experience whether a customer is completing a transaction in person, online or app. With this collaboration, we will deliver a best-in-class digital experience across all customer touch points. Our partnership with Comviva will further help us deliver real-time personalized marketing programs to enhance customers’ loyalty and engagement.” declared Sunil Mishra, CMO of Ooredoo Tunisia.

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, CEO at Comviva said, “Customer experience is at the core of digital progress. Organizations must close the gap between the customer, the channels they engage and the experience they expect. Our MobiLytix™ solution is built to facilitate a single and unified view of each customer in real time by integrating data across siloed systems and across different digital and physical customer touch points. We’re thrilled about this collaboration as Ooredoo plans to leverage our MobiLytix platform in Tunisia to deliver significantly enhanced overall customer experience.”

Comviva MobiLytix™ is a next-generation marketing platform that leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning algorithms to drive incremental revenue for enterprises. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. It also offers an integrated channel management solution embedded with workforce automation, which encompasses various functions like retailer incentivization and self-help. The solution enhances retailer incentivization by tuning the value of each reward to the value/effort of the upgrade brought in from each customer.

