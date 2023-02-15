Wednesday, February 15, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

OnePlus Monitor E 24 with 75Hz FHD display goes on sale in India

By NCN News Network
0
95
OnePlus Monitor E 24 with 75Hz FHD display goes on sale in India
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 will start selling in India starting from (February 15th, 2023). The monitor will cost the buyers Rs 11,999 and will be available via OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store app from 12 PM onwards. For those interested in buying the bigger, beefier OnePlus Monitor X 27, it will also be made available starting today via the same platforms as the one which will sell the OnePlus Monitor E 24.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 has a 24-inch display. The IPS panel comes with Adaptive Sync, TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals, a FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. The display is surrounded by 8mm borders. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 has a three-side bezel-less design, which is more or less a common sight in current-gen monitors.

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
VNS International Pvt Ltd Expects Great Demand for High-End IT Products of HP and Others in 2023
Next article
Redragon Launches FIZZ PRO K616
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative