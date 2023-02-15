OnePlus Monitor E 24 with 75Hz FHD display goes on sale in India

- Advertisement - -

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 will start selling in India starting from (February 15th, 2023). The monitor will cost the buyers Rs 11,999 and will be available via OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store app from 12 PM onwards. For those interested in buying the bigger, beefier OnePlus Monitor X 27, it will also be made available starting today via the same platforms as the one which will sell the OnePlus Monitor E 24.

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 has a 24-inch display. The IPS panel comes with Adaptive Sync, TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals, a FHD resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time. The display is surrounded by 8mm borders. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 has a three-side bezel-less design, which is more or less a common sight in current-gen monitors.

