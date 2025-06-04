Wednesday, June 4, 2025
One Yotta by Yotta – Simplifying Enterprise IT with a Unified Management Gateway

By NCN News Network
As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud environments, managing complex IT infrastructure has become a pressing challenge. Addressing this need head-on, Yotta Data Services is streamlining enterprise infrastructure management through One Yotta, a comprehensive digital command center that enables customers to access, monitor, and manage all their Yotta services from a single platform.

Far beyond a typical customer portal, One Yotta reflects Yotta’s larger vision of delivering simplified, intelligent, and transparent control over mission-critical IT environments. Built for CIOs, IT heads, and operations teams, it unifies operations across infrastructure, services, billing, and user management, giving enterprises the visibility and control they need to stay agile.

Key highlights of One Yotta include:

  • Centralised User Management: Define roles, assign permissions, and enforce governance seamlessly across teams.
  • End-to-End Service Visibility: From data center assets to network and security systems, One Yotta offers real-time insights into every element of a customer’s subscribed infrastructure.
  • Integrated Ticketing System: Customers can raise and track service and incident requests effortlessly, ensuring faster resolution and better accountability.
  • Complete Billing Transparency: Access invoices, credit notes, and transactions at the click of a button, making financial operations frictionless.
  • Real-Time Infra Monitoring: A unified dashboard shows performance, usage trends, and backup status, enabling proactive IT management.

As IT environments grow more complex, One Yotta simplifies enterprise tech management by giving customers unified control, visibility, and agility. It sets a new benchmark for customer experience in the data center and cloud services space.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Yotta Data Services

