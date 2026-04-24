One year of ASUS India’s digital literacy initiative impacts over 14,000 students, youth and women beneficiaries

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ASUS India marks one year of its digital literacy initiative, implemented through VIDYA India (NGO), aimed at expanding access to technology and building future-ready skills among underserved communities. Since its inception, the program has reached close to 13,000 children and 650 youth across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, while also engaging more than 1,100 women through targeted digital awareness interventions.

In the past year, the initiative has demonstrated strong on-ground engagement, with average attendance levels exceeding 82% across centers and active participation from both students and local communities. The program currently operates across 19 active projects, supported by trained staff and facilitators to ensure consistent delivery and learning outcomes.

Designed as a structured, curriculum-led initiative, the program has enabled access to digital education through the setup of computer labs, deployment of ASUS Vivobooks, and implementation of a weekly learning framework. Students have been introduced to foundational and advanced digital skills, including MS Office tools, programming languages such as Scratch and Python, digital safety, and emerging areas such as AI literacy.

Mr. Eric Ou, South Asia Regional Director, ASUS

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Eric Ou, South Asia Regional Director, ASUS said, “Over the past year, ASUS India has driven structured access to digital learning for communities that have traditionally had limited exposure to technology. The progress we are seeing today, both in terms of scale and individual outcomes, reinforces the importance of consistent, on-ground interventions. From classrooms to career pathways, this initiative reflects our continued commitment to building relevant digital skills and enabling long-term impact.”

A key focus area of the initiative has been enabling employability among youth. Through certified training programs and structured modules on communication, job readiness, and technical skills, several participants have transitioned into entry-level roles across retail and service sectors. These placements reflect the program’s emphasis on creating tangible pathways from learning to livelihood.

Beyond numbers, the initiative has also translated into meaningful individual journeys. Krish Jha, a Class 10 student from R.N. High School Vapi, who joined the program in its second phase, gained hands-on exposure to digital tools, AI concepts, and cybersecurity fundamentals. With access to structured learning at no cost, he developed his own projects and built confidence in navigating digital platforms, shaping his readiness for future academic and career opportunities.

Reflecting on his experience, Krish said, “The digital literacy program has helped me in my studies and daily life by making it easier to search for information, complete homework and use digital tools. I have learned many new skills, like typing using basic software and browsing safely. Now I feel much more confident using your computer, and one moment, I felt proud when I was able to create a project on the computer all by myself. I believe these skills will help me in the future.”

Similarly, Mamta Lamani and Kirti Rathod from Goa leveraged their training in basic computing and MS Office to secure cashier roles at DMart while continuing their education. Their journey reflects a balance of skill-building and practical application, enabling them to contribute financially while progressing academically.

In another instance, Rupali Prajapati from Bhandup, Mumbai, successfully balanced family responsibilities alongside her training. Through courses in Basic IT and Tally, she developed accounting and communication skills, eventually securing a ₹23,000 per month role as an accountant- marking a significant step toward financial independence and stability. As ASUS India enters the next phase of this initiative, the focus remains on expanding reach, strengthening curriculum delivery, and building stronger linkages between digital learning and employment opportunities. The program continues to reflect ASUS India’s commitment to enabling equitable access to technology and fostering skills relevant in an increasingly digital world.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Asus

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