Omega Healthcare Processes 60 Million Transactions with Enterprise AI and Automation from UiPath

UiPath, a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, announced that it is transforming operations for Omega Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management, healthcare and clinical enablement services, through AI-powered automation.

Omega Healthcare was named an UiPath AI25 Award Winner at UiPath FORWARD, UiPath annual gathering of global AI and automation experts. The annual award program identifies the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder outcomes.

Mr. Vijayashree Natarajan, SVP & Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare, who accepted the award at FORWARD

“We are honoured to be an AI25 Award Winner again this year, following the recognition last year as an inaugural AI10 Award Winner,” said Mr. Vijayashree Natarajan, SVP & Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare, who accepted the award at FORWARD. “We continue to innovate through our close collaboration with UiPath to harness the full power of automation, AI and generative AI to ultimately deliver significant outcomes for our customers.”

UiPath also included Omega Healthcare in its Gallery of Customer Achievement, featuring Omega Healthcare President Sumit Sachdeva highlighting the Company’s transformative AI-powered automation journey.

As part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy, Omega Healthcare uses the UiPath Platform, including the AI Trust Layer and security governance features, to securely optimize workflows, enhance business value, stimulate growth, and increase profit margins for its clients. The UiPath platform enables Omega Healthcare to leverage advanced AI capabilities while ensuring transparency, security, compliance, and ethical governance in all automated processes, driving significant operational efficiencies and improved outcomes across its services.

With the adoption of UiPath, Omega Healthcare significantly streamlines its internal processes and sets a new standard in health documentation management. In just four years, UiPath automations have processed more than 60 million transactions at Omega Healthcare.

Mr. Rajusiva Arunachalam, VP, Head of Automation & AI at Omega Healthcare

“Omega Healthcare is committed to pioneering technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to deliver superior care while boosting financial performance. Together with UiPath, we are establishing an AI-driven ecosystem that realizes the full potential of healthcare for our customers,” said Mr. Rajusiva Arunachalam, VP, Head of Automation & AI at Omega Healthcare.

Turning AI potential into tangible business outcomes

UiPath AI and automation is instrumental in helping Omega Healthcare address the challenges associated with the high-volume and high-intensity process of customer correspondence.

By leveraging the capabilities of UiPath Document Understanding, Omega Healthcare applies AI to automatically extract data from various document types. Automation frees Omega Healthcare’s medical specialists from time-consuming administrative tasks to allow them to focus on delivering strategic outcomes for customers.

The integration of Generative AI-powered automation enables Omega Healthcare to achieve its strategic goals, including improving operational efficiency, reducing claim denial rates, and enhancing patient engagement.

Mr. Mark Gibbs, President, International at UiPath

“AI-powered automation can help organizations streamline workflows and drive efficiencies, which has huge benefits such as substantial cost savings, improved accuracy, and increased productivity,” said Mr. Mark Gibbs, President, International at UiPath. “We are proud to enable the digital transformation journey at Omega Healthcare and look forward to working closely together to continue delivering the strongest outcomes for its customers.”

Toward a shared automation vision for the future

After implementing UiPath, Omega Healthcare is experiencing a 100% increase in worker productivity and a 40% reduction in time spent on documentation tasks, monthly savings of 6,700 worker hours, a 50% reduction in turnaround time, and an impressive process accuracy of 99.5%. These improvements not only enhance operational efficiency and cost savings for Omega Healthcare’s customers, but also deliver a 30% return on investment within the first year.

UiPath is also playing a crucial role in supporting Omega Healthcare’s mission to enhance revenue cycle outcomes for its customers through the Omega Digital Platform. This platform is designed to assist healthcare organizations in streamlining workflows and improving financial performance by leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning, and natural language processing. Omega Healthcare aims to utilize the UiPath AI Trust Layer to develop custom AI/ML models that optimize end-to-end automation processes, further enhancing the platform’s capabilities.

