NxtGen Secures World’s First Diamond-Cooled NVIDIA GPU Servers from Akash Systems, Redefining AI Data Centre Efficiency by 15% in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

NxtGen announces the deployment of the world’s first NVIDIA H200 GPU servers integrated with Akash Systems’ patented Diamond Cooling® technology. This milestone positions NxtGen at the forefront of next-generation AI infrastructure, delivering higher compute density, improved energy efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership for enterprise AI workloads.

The Diamond Cooling® solution, developed by Akash Systems, is an additive innovation designed to complement existing air and liquid cooling architectures. By eliminating thermal throttling and enabling sustained peak GPU performance, the technology increases effective compute output by approximately 15% in high ambient temperature environments, a structural advantage for large-scale AI factories.

For AI data centers operating in warmer climates, including India, this translates into significantly improved FLOPs per watt, enhanced Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), and greater capital efficiency per rack.

Mr. A.S. Rajgopal, MD & CEO, NxtGen

“At NxtGen, we are architecting India’s most advanced sovereign AI infrastructure,” said Mr. A.S. Rajgopal, MD & CEO, NxtGen. “The deployment of Diamond-Cooled NVIDIA H200 servers strengthens our AI backbone by increasing usable compute per watt and per rack. This supports structural efficiency. It allows us to deliver higher performance to customers while lowering long-term infrastructure costs.”

Diamond is the most thermally conductive material known, removing heat up to five times faster than copper. Originally proven in space-grade satellite systems, the technology now enables AI servers to sustain maximum performance even at ambient temperatures up to 50°C (122°F), compared to conventional data center norms of 75–85°F.

Performance Highlights of Diamond-Cooled Deployment

~5°C lower GPU hotspot temperature – Enables sustained peak silicon performance and improved thermal stability under heavy AI training and inference loads.

– Enables sustained peak silicon performance and improved thermal stability under heavy AI training and inference loads. ~15% improvement in FLOPs per Watt – Higher compute efficiency per unit of power consumed, directly improving energy economics of AI workloads.

– Higher compute efficiency per unit of power consumed, directly improving energy economics of AI workloads. ~15% increase in usable compute output – Eliminates thermal throttling, translating into materially higher effective GPU productivity per server.

– Eliminates thermal throttling, translating into materially higher effective GPU productivity per server. Throttle-free operation at ambient temperatures up to 50°C (122°F) – Designed for high-temperature environments without performance degradation, critical for large-scale AI deployments in India and other warm-climate regions.

By integrating Diamond Cooling® into its GPU clusters, NxtGen is advancing three critical priorities:

Higher AI Compute Density – Increased token output and sustained peak GPU utilization

– Increased token output and sustained peak GPU utilization Energy Efficiency at Scale – Improved PUE and lower power draw per workload

– Improved PUE and lower power draw per workload Reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) – Enhanced capital productivity per server

Dr. Felix Ejeckam, Co-Founder & CEO of Akash Systems

Dr. Felix Ejeckam, Co-Founder & CEO of Akash Systems added, “Diamond Cooling® addresses two of the most pressing constraints in AI infrastructure, energy and capital efficiency. A 15% improvement in effective GPU compute is transformative. We are proud to partner with NxtGen on this world-first deployment.”

As AI adoption accelerates across government, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and digital enterprises, infrastructure performance becomes a strategic differentiator. NxtGen’s AI platform unifies GPU architectures across NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, offering enterprises optimised model hosting environments with sovereign data residency and compliance.

This deployment reinforces NxtGen’s commitment to building India’s most performant, energy-efficient, and scalable AI factory infrastructure.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NxtGen

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 115