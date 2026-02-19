NxtGen AI Builds National-Scale Sovereign AI Factory with Vertiv Data Center Infrastructure, Accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell

- Advertisement -

NxtGen AI announced the deployment of a national-scale sovereign AI factory in India, supported by Vertiv’s end-to-end data center infrastructure solutions and accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

As part of this deployment, NxtGen AI is implementing more than 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs through Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems (IR5000), running on Dell PowerEdge XE9685L liquid-cooled servers. The infrastructure is designed to support high-density, high-performance AI training and inference at population scale within India’s sovereign cloud framework.

Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is delivering the physical data center infrastructure layer for the AI factory, leveraging its end-to-end portfolio of power and thermal systems to address the extreme power densities and cooling demands of modern AI workloads.

Vertiv’s solutions span the complete power train, including distribution transformers, switchboards, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, room power distribution units, racks, and rack power distribution units (rPDUs). On the thermal side, the deployment incorporates advanced liquid cooling solutions designed for high-density compute, including high-capacity Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), modular secondary piping infrastructure skids, high-efficiency perimeter cooling systems, and ambient-compatible heat rejection units.

Vertiv’s agnostic infrastructure strategy enables the seamless integration of technologies optimized for specific operational needs, such as pivoting to high-efficiency dry-cooler systems for this deployment. By utilizing water at ambient temperatures for direct heat removal, the design significantly enhances the efficiency of the thermal chain/heat-rejection system. This approach reduces overall cooling power overhead and provides superior thermal stability for high-value GPUs, maximizing both performance and energy efficiency.

Complementing the cooling infrastructure, Vertiv is supplying a fully integrated power train with UPS systems and energy storage based on lithium-ion battery technology. Compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion systems provide longer service life and reduced replacement cycles, lowering material waste and operational emissions over time. Together, Vertiv’s liquid cooling and lithium-ion power technologies enable NxtGen AI to operate high-density sovereign AI infrastructure with lower energy footprint than traditional cooling and power systems and align with its environmental responsibility objectives.

“Building a national-scale AI Factory requires not just accelerated computing, but a resilient and scalable AI infrastructure foundation,” said Mr. A. S. Rajgopal, MD & CEO, NxtGen AI. “Vertiv’s experience in designing and deploying high-density AI data centers globally, combined with its ability to execute at speed, supports our vision of strengthening India’s sovereign AI capabilities.”

“AI factories are redefining how data centers are designed and operated,” said Mr. Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India. “Vertiv’s 360AI approach enables NxtGen AI to deploy a highly efficient, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure that supports the latest generation Dell compute systems accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell, delivering industry-leading power efficiency and cost-effective AI operations.”

Backed by Vertiv’s Make in India supply chain, national service reach, and regional design and engineering capabilities through its Integrated Business Services hub in Pune, the deployment is positioned to support India’s growing demand for sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure across enterprises, startups, and public-sector organisations.

