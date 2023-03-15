NXP’s New Secure, Connected MCU Enables Faster, More Secure NFC Authentication

- Advertisement - -

NXP Semiconductors has announced the PN7642, a single-chip solution that integrates a customizable MCU, an NFC reader and SESIP-Level 2 security to help deliver faster, more secure NFC transactions for physical access solutions, consumables authentication, secure identity verification and other NFC use cases.

Why it matters: NFC technology has become foundational to secure authentication, whether it’s verifying that the person standing at the front door has been granted access by the homeowner, or confirming that the consumable that’s been inserted into a medical device is approved for use with that device.

“NFC has become an essential element for secure authentication, for both people and goods,” said Alasdair Ross, Senior Director, NFC IoT Security, NXP. “By combining a customizable MCU with an NFC Forum-certified NFC solution and a complete security toolbox, the PN7642 makes it easier to integrate NFC technology into new or existing secure authentication solutions.”

More details: The PN7642 includes a high performance, NFC Forum-Certified NFC reader with 2W output power. The integrated customizable Arm Cortex-M33 MCU includes 180kB flash, 20kB RAM and a rich set of controller and host interfaces. The product includes SESIP-Level 2 certification, complete security toolbox, crypto accelerators, and secure key storage, all supported by software.

