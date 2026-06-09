NXP’s latest single-chip radar solution brings on-sensor L2/L2+ ADAS processing to mainstream vehicle platforms

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NXP Semiconductors announced the SAF8444, a new automotive radar system-on-chip (SoC) featuring an innovative RF design that enables high-performance, power-efficient applications. The solution helps reduce overall system costs by simplifying thermal management for customers and enabling easier vehicle integration. These advantages make it particularly attractive for adoption in electric vehicle (EV) platforms.

SAF8444 builds on NXP’s industry-first 28nm RFCMOS radar one-chip architecture, and paves the way for broad market adoption of advanced L2 and L2+ ADAS functionality in even the most aggressively priced economy class car models and entry-level vehicle lines.

Mr. Meindert van den Beld, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Radar & ADAS, NXP Semiconductors

“SAF8444 strengthens our one-chip radar portfolio with a solution that balances performance, power efficiency, and cost,” said Mr. Meindert van den Beld, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Radar & ADAS, NXP Semiconductors. “It allows customers to meet tightening safety requirements while reducing system cost—an essential step toward democratizing ADAS adoption.”

As advanced driver assistance features become increasingly required across vehicle segments — and to address Euro NCAP 2030 requirements, which call for real life use cases such as detecting obstructed pedestrians in low-light environments and enabling robust performance in all weather conditions — automakers and Tier 1 suppliers are under increasing pressure to balance performance, regulatory compliance, and cost. SAF8444 addresses these challenges by fusing camera and radar data directly on the chip, which can dramatically reduce system complexity, power consumption, and overall bill of materials.

Meeting higher safety requirements like Euro NCAP 2030 has traditionally meant adding more processing and central compute — driving up cost, thermal load, and architectural complexity. SAF8444 helps break that trade-off by enabling intelligence at the radar sensor itself. By supporting perception level processing directly on the radar SoC, OEMs can reduce reliance on centralized ADAS compute resources, simplify vehicle architectures, and scale compliant ADAS capabilities across more vehicle platforms worldwide.

Manufactured using NXP’s 28nm RFCMOS technology, SAF8444 operates across the 76–81 GHz automotive radar band and supports short, medium, and long range radar sensing. It is optimized for mainstream ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, and park assist.

The device integrates embedded radar processing, combining an Arm® Cortex®-A53 applications processor, an Arm® Cortex®-M7 real time core, and NXP’s proprietary Single Processing Toolbox (SPT) radar accelerator with DSP support.

SAF8444 integrates a powerful dual threaded radar accelerator supporting advanced radar interference mitigation, and enabling efficient execution of compute-intensive anti-jamming algorithms. As radar density increases on today’s roads, this capability helps ensure reliable operation in congested RF environments — supporting both current deployments and future regulatory expectations.

SAF8444 is supported by NXP’s comprehensive radar software and enablement ecosystem, including radar SDKs, safety frameworks, security components, and development tools designed to accelerate customer development cycles. NXP also provides in-vehicle networking and PMIC solutions, as well as algorithms that empower AI at the network’s edge for robust and highly accurate angle estimation.

Availability:

The SAF8444 automotive radar one-chip SoC is announced and is currently in pre-production, targeting next generation front and corner radar designs. Development support for lead customers is available now.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NXP

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