NXP Simplifies Security for IoT Devices with EdgeLock SE052F

NXP Semiconductors announced the EdgeLock SE052F, the industry’s first hardware secure element certified for the newest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 standard. Part of the proven EdgeLock SE05x family, the EdgeLock SE052F combines the flexibility of a secure element with the newest generation of the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS), a U.S. and Canadian federal standard for data security required by NIST for participation in federal projects. In addition, this standard has become an indicator of advanced security capabilities. This makes it easier to design secure and differentiated devices across the IoT and industrial markets, while also improving time to market.

As security becomes increasingly important for smart connected devices, many industrial IoT device manufacturers are turning to certifications, such as Common Criteria or FIPS, as a differentiator for their design, even outside of national or federal contracts, demonstrating advanced security features and capabilities. Using the FIPS 140-3 L3 certified EdgeLock SE052F secure element makes it easier for manufacturers to meet the requirements of the standard, accelerating time to market and reducing costs.

“The EdgeLock SE052F allows us to push the limit of edge device security within the physical security industry,” said Mr. Johan Paulsson, CTO at network security technology specialists Axis Communications. “The solution enables new Axis network cameras, access control, intercom and audio products to meet the FIPS 140-3 security requirements for cryptographic modules.”

“Security is crucial to the success of the IoT,” said Mr. Alasdair Ross, Senior Director, NFC IoT Security, NXP. “The EdgeLock SE052F enables hassle-free and flexible trust provisioning and FIPS certification for our customers, allowing them to bring differentiated products to market more quickly.”

The EdgeLock SE052F secure element is both FIPS 140-3 L3 and Common Criteria EAL 6+ certified and offers flexible memory management and extended memory (100kb). It also features cryptographic functionalities, such as ECDSA and ECDH/E based on NIST and Brainpool curves, RSA up to 4K (including key generation), and authenticated AES encryption modes CCM/GCM. The EdgeLock SE052F is supported by EdgeLock 2GO, offering remote key management and follows the Plug & Trust approach used by all EdgeLock secure elements and secure authenticators. NXP’s Plug & Trust approach ensures a complete product support package and provides example codes for a broad range of use cases to support a fast and easy design-in process.

