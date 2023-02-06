NXP Semiconductors Collaborates with Startup India to Bring 3rd Season of NXP India Tech Startup Challenge

- Advertisement - -

NXP India one of NXP Semiconductors‘ largest R&D facilities is thrilled to announce the opening of Season III of NXP India Tech Startup Challenge 2023, a one-of-a-kind platform for upcoming startups. This challenge aims to support and mentor start-ups working on embedded product development for the automotive, industrial & internet of things, mobile, and communication infrastructures.

The event is being organized in collaboration with Startup India Hub, a platform to connect the Indian start-up ecosystem by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which will host all the applications. The Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) will invite the top 3 startups as finalists at the XTC’s bootcamp event where they will be evaluated by an elite panel of investors thus giving them global exposure.

In addition to the monetary benefits, the top 10 Tech Startups will also receive equity-free pre-incubations from incubator partners Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator) and Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab (SFAL), as well as lab test equipment to turn ideas into prototypes complimented with mentorship sessions for business, technology and scale up opportunities.

The top 3 winners of Season 2 were awarded prize money of INR 3.33 lakhs, a mentorship opportunity with NXP India’s panel of Technical Leadership Experts, and a chance to participate as finalists in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC).

Mr. Hitesh Garg, India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors

Expressing his excitement at the kickoff of Season 3, Mr. Hitesh Garg, India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors, said, “We are excited to announce that after successfully hosting two seasons of the Tech startup challenge, we are now coming up with the third season. Tech Startup challenge is a platform that provides tech entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their brilliance in their domain. Making India a global leader in the development of environmentally friendly technology firms is our goal and showcasing our nation’s potential on a platform like XTC fills us with immense pride.”

Benefits for Top 3 selected startups include:

Total prize money of INR 10 Lacs along with mentorship opportunity (3 interactive sessions with mentor each month for 3 months) from NXP India Technical Leadership Experts

Invitation as finalists in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and XTC’s bootcamp event. XTC will also have the finalists evaluated by an elite panel of investors for global exposure.

Benefits for Top 10 selected startups include:

Top 10 start-ups will get an opportunity to share their business value proposition to NXP and industry partners along with networking

Invitation as an entrant for upto 3-month equity-free pre-incubation at Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator), free of charge access to state-of-the-art ESDM Lab test equipment to convert the idea to prototype, mentorship sessions for business plan refinement, technical mentorship, connect to ESDM suppliers and reimbursement of upto INR 50,000 for prototyping expenses.

Invitation as an entrant for upto 4-month equity-free cohort period together with SFAL – Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab that will include access to In-kind Partner (IKP) assets (worth per startup can be upwards of INR 10L): FPGA Innovation Lab@SFAL, tools from In-Kind Partners, access to webinars and guidance on business and potential investments from SFAL and IKP partners.