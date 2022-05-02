NXP Semiconductors Announces Winners of Season 2 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge 2022

- Advertisement -

NXP India, one of the biggest R&D centres for NXP Semiconductors and a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications is pleased to announce Inntot Technologies Private limited, Robo Bionic Hope Private limited and Coratia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as the winners of NXP India Tech Start-up Challenge Season 2. Each winner is awarded prize money of INR of Rs 3.33 lakhs and a mentorship opportunity with NXP India’s panel of Technical Leadership Experts. Each tech startup will be part of three interactive sessions each month for three months.

Additionally, top 3 winners will be given an opportunity to participate as Finalists in the Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), eligibility for XTC’s bootcamp event and global winners’ competition in May 2022. The bootcamp is constituent of multiple hours of tutorials and small group interactions with global level executives of major technology, business and venture capital industry leaders. For the global competition, finalists will be publicized by XTC and have their company evaluated by an elite panel of investors for global exposure.

The runner-up of the challenge Indian Text To Speech Private Limited has also been awarded Rs 1 Lakh.

The Season 2 of NXP India Tech Startup Challenge was launched on 14th February 2022 on Startup India website in collaboration with Government Partner: Startup India, Global Partner: Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), and its incubation partners: Electropreneur Park and the Semiconductor Fabless Acceleration Lab (SFAL).

With 252 applicants participating this year, season 2 witnessed an overall 31% growth in the applications as compared to 2021. The applicants were divided into five key market sectors such as Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile Sector, Key Focus Play (Smart City, Smart Home) and Communication Infrastructure Sector. An experienced panel of worldwide industry leaders have selected the winners after a thorough evaluation that consisted of points given basis innovation and creativity, product fit, market readiness along with team strength.

Mr. Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, NXP Semiconductors, said, “India has one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world and these startups are leveraging new age technologies and working towards new innovative ideas, products and services which can support todays and future use cases for the enterprises and consumers. We at NXP are always in pursuit of breaking barriers for driving disruptive innovations while addressing health, societal and global environmental challenges through technological solutions for a better tomorrow”.

“It’s been an honour for me to host the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge season 2. There has been a fair representation of sectors including automotive, smart city, smart home, Industrial & IOT and all participants have done exceedingly well. We are also very pleased to witness the increased participation of women leaders this year and applications from the remotest areas. We are delighted to see the range of innovation and the spirited determination with which startups, and the ecosystem at large, are working tirelessly for the progress of the country. I would like to thank Mr. Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India and Lars Reger, EVP & CTO, NXP who graced the occasion with his presence. I give my heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge season 2. I would also like to thank all partners and NXP team members for a splendid event and great collaboration,” says Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice President and India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors.

The winners of the challenge are:

Inntot Technologies Private Limited , a technology-driven company with a prime focus on the digital transformation of broadcast radio receivers

, a technology-driven company with a prime focus on the digital transformation of broadcast radio receivers Robo Bionic Hope Private Limited , an artificial robotic hand that can touch and feel a hand for a missing hand with a sense of touch

, an artificial robotic hand that can touch and feel a hand for a missing hand with a sense of touch Coratia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., creating an autonomous underwater vehicle

The runner-up is Indian Text To Speech Private Limited﻿, an AI-based end-to-end voice technology stack.

The main goal of this challenge was to help Indian technology start-ups grow by allowing them to engage and cooperate with industry experts and other ecosystem players who can help them on their way to global influence.

