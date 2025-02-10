NXP India Reignites the Tech Startup Challenge 2025 with Season 5

- Advertisement -

NXP India, one of the largest R&D center for NXP Semiconductors and a leader in secure connectivity solutions, proudly announces the return of Season 5 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge.

Organized in collaboration with Startup India Hub, this initiative aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem by driving global visibility and network scalability for tech startups. It provides access to incubation, mentorship, and global exposure. The Top 3 Winners will be invited as into Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) to take part as finalist into global competitions. For the global competition, finalists will be publicized by XTC and have their company evaluated by an elite panel of investors for global exposure. The program’s goal is to foster technical innovation and strengthen the ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Additionally, Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator), SFAL, and INCeNSE will extend critical resources such as equity-free pre-incubation, advanced lab facilities, and expert mentorship to the top 10 selected startups, helping them refine their innovations and scale their solutions.

The challenge is dedicated to supporting startups working on IP development, processors, semiconductor fabless ASIC design, and embedded product development across key domains, including Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Healthcare, and Energy Management.

Mr. Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NXP Semiconductors

“As we increasingly embrace smart technologies, the future is shaping up to be one where everything is interconnected, with systems that not only predict our needs but also automate solutions. With continuous advancements in tech and a surge of innovative business ideas, it will be fascinating to see the exciting developments that Season 5 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge unveils. We’re thrilled to offer startups the opportunity to gain global exposure and access to scalable networks, empowering them to make a transformative impact on the world market,” said Mr. Lars Reger, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NXP Semiconductors.

Mr. Hitesh Garg, VP, and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors

“The future of technology lies in intelligent, connected solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability. NXP India’s ongoing efforts to support the startup ecosystem through various initiatives with the Tech Startup Challenge being one of our premier programs since 2021. As we launch Season 5 of the NXP India Tech Startup Challenge, we are excited to engage with emerging startups that are set to redefine the tech landscape. Our goal is to provide these startups with the platform, mentorship, and global exposure they need to thrive,” said Mr. Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors.

Key Program Benefits:

Top 3 winning startups will receive:

INR 10 Lacs in prize money, equally distributed among the winners

Exclusive mentorship (three interactive sessions per month for three months) with NXP India experts

Finalist positions at Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC), offering global exposure through evaluation by a high-profile panel of investors

Top 10 selected startups will benefit from:

Networking and industry visibility through NXP and its partners

Up to 3-month equity-free pre-incubation at Electropreneur Park (ESDM Incubator), featuring state-of-the-art lab equipment, business plan mentorship, technical support, supplier connections, and reimbursement of up to INR 50,000 for prototyping expenses

Up to 4-month equity-free cohort program at SFAL, granting access to high-value In-kind Partner (IKP) assets, FPGA Innovation Lab@SFAL, specialized tools, business guidance, and investment mentorship

Up to 3-month equity-free pre-incubation at INCeNSE at IISc Bengaluru, with benefits including in-kind partner support worth INR 50,000 per startup, nanofabrication and characterization facility access, faculty mentorship, and participation in industry events

Program Timeline:

Application Open Date: February 6, 2025

Application Closure Date: March 6, 2025

Application portal link: Startup India

Eligible applicants must be startups incorporated in India as Private Limited Companies with at least 51% Indian ownership. The challenge seeks the most innovative technology startups working in AI, ML, IoT, 5G, Edge Computing, Functional Safety, Security, Ultra-Wideband, Wi-Fi 6, and beyond.

Season 4 winners, including Muse Diagnostics, Reflex Drive (Sunmint Energy), and Glovatrix, gained significant industry traction. Past winners have also been featured on platforms like Shark Tank India, showcasing the impact of this initiative.

