NXP India, in collaboration with Startup India, MeitY & FabCI, IIT Hyderabad Kickstarts Season-2 of Semiconductor Incubation and Acceleration Program for Tech Startups

Aligning with the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, NXP India, one of the biggest R&D centres for NXP Semiconductors and one of the world leaders in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, has partnered with the Startup India along with the support extended by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Fabless Chip Design Incubator (FabCI) situated at IIT Hyderabad. Together, they are all set for season 2 of the inaugural ‘Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Program’. This program aims to discover, facilitate, and guide emerging semiconductor and IP design startups throughout India, encompassing both technological and business aspects. The program is a step towards strengthening the core technology-driven system pillar of the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision.

The program aligns with India’s aspiration to become self-reliant, providing a robust foundation to empower startups in semiconductor chip design within the nation. By fostering indigenous hardware design and product manufacturing, this effort reinforces the fundamental base of Atmanirbhar Bharat’s vision for a technology-centric ecosystem. This, in turn, will help the economy, stimulate job creation, and elevate India’s international standing in the electronics sector by moving up the value chain.

Hitesh Garg, Vice President and India Country Manager said, “At NXP India, our unwavering commitment is to cultivate a thriving technology ecosystem in our country, driven by collaboration and innovation. The Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Program stand as testimony to our dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. We’re excited about the diverse range of innovations and the entrepreneurial spirit that’s propelling our nation forward. Together, we’re shaping the future, where startups thrive, and India shines as a global innovation hub.”

Highlighting the uniqueness of the FabCI at IIT Hyderabad, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad said, “Successful mentorship of the 2021 cohort and the nurturing of 8 promising companies highlights the transformative impact of our collaborative efforts. FabCI, with its ongoing support for 30+ startups, is a beacon of innovation; as we embark on Season-2 of the Semiconductor Incubation and Acceleration Program, our collaboration with NXP India, MeitY. FabCI signals a resolute commitment to fostering semiconductor startups. This endeavour fortifies Atmanirbhar Bharat’s core, propelling India’s technological sovereignty and global stature as we invent &innovate in technology for humanity at IITH.”

Upto five promising startups will be incubated for a period of two years in each cohort every year. The participants will include semiconductor chip design, IP design, design services startups with an IP focus and chip design tool related startups.

An opportunity for startups to showcase their products to investors and the business community.

Startup selected for the core program will have the following benefits (accruing upto INR 1crore annually per startup): EDA tool access for design and simulations, mentoring access during the design and development phase, Selective need-based IP access for processor or interconnect aspects, foundry/packaging access, characterizationlab access, demo day visibility with NXP.

